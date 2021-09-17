FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Keep an eye on these BAD players before they BLOW UP

Europe’s domestic leagues are all well underway, but for millions of fans around the world, the season doesn’t truly begin until the latest iteration of EA Sports’ FIFA drops. Of all of the modes available, none hold a candle to the popularity of FIFA’s Ultimate Team mode - FUT for the uninitiated - where players can build their dream team with players from the top clubs and compete against other players from around the globe. At its best, it’s a fun way to play manager and experiment with rosters, lineups, and tactics. At its worst, it’s an addictive gambling-adjacent money-making machine that incentivizes a predatory pay-to-win model. Nevertheless, the next edition is around the corner, which means the hype train is arriving at the station.

FIFA ・ 9 DAYS AGO