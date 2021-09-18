CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Fastest Way to Open Your Camera on iPhone

By Benj Edwards
howtogeek.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour dog is standing on its head, and you’re fumbling to unlock your phone and launch the camera app before you miss it. Luckily, there’s no need for unlocking—the Camera app is just a swipe away on the lock screen. Here’s how to get to it as fast as possible.

Loosenut1969
6d ago

Actually, at the bottom right of Home Screen is a camera icon (left bottom is flashlight) just hold thumb/finger on it and will open fast as well. Without worrying about touching where a notification is.

