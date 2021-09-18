CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Yemen's Houthis execute 9 over senior official's killing

wcn247.com
 7 days ago

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels say they have executed nine people for their alleged involvement in the killing of a senior Houthi official in an airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition more than three years ago. The public executions by firing squad were carried out Saturday in the rebel-held capital. The executions took place despite repeated calls by rights groups and lawyers to stop the killings. They said the trial held in a rebel-controlled court where the nine were convicted and sentenced to death was flawed. The nine were among more than 60 people the Houthis accused of involvement in the targeted killing of Saleh al-Samad in April 2018.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

International condemnation of executions carried out by Yemen’s Houthi rebels

The Iranian-backed Houthis on Saturday publicity executed the nine by firing squad. The United Nations, the United States and the United Kingdom condemned the executions of nine Yemenis by the country’s Houthi rebels over allegations that they were involved in the killing of a senior Houthi official in an airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition more than three years ago.
MIDDLE EAST
WGAU

Taliban official: Strict punishment, executions will return

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — One of the founders of the Taliban and the chief enforcer of its harsh interpretation of Islamic law when they last ruled Afghanistan said the hard-line movement will once again carry out executions and amputations of hands, though perhaps not in public. In an interview...
AFGHANISTAN
northwestgeorgianews.com

Yemen's rebels execute 9 convicted of assassinating key leader

SANA'A, Yemen — Yemen's Houthi rebels on Saturday executed nine people convicted of involvement in assassinating a senior Houthi leader more than three years ago in the war-torn country, a rebel-controlled news agency reported. In April 2018, the former head of the rebel Supreme Political Council, Saleh al-Sammadi, and several...
MIDDLE EAST
houstonmirror.com

Scores killed as fighting continues in Yemen's Shabwa: source

ADEN, Yemen, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Fighting continued Wednesday between Yemen's government forces and the Houthi rebels over the control of the country's oil-rich province of Shabwa, a military official told Xinhua. "The government dispatched heavy reinforcements backed by armored vehicles sparking ferocious battles with the rebels in Shabwa's western...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houthis#Yemen#Targeted Killing#Executions#Sanaa#Ap#Saudi
US News and World Report

Yemen's Houthis Near Marib City, Eyeing Yemen Gas and Oil Fields

DUBAI (Reuters) - Houthi military forces are intensifying their push towards the central Yemeni city of Marib, which is held by the Saudi-backed government, and are stepping up fighting in the south, Houthi group and Yemeni military sources said on Thursday. After recent advances and fierce fighting, Houthi military spokesman...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Houthis rally in north Yemen as their fighters push south

SANAA (Reuters) - Thousands of supporters of Yemen’s Houthis rallied in the capital Sanaa on Tuesday to celebrate the seventh anniversary of the ousting of the government, as the group’s fighters pushed through frontlines in oil-producing regions of the country. The Iran-aligned movement swept into the capital and most of...
ADVOCACY
KEYT

Clashes between Yemen’s rebels, government forces kill 35

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Fighting has flared up this week between Yemen’s Houthi rebels and pro-government forces in the southern province of Shabwa, killing 35 from both sides. Tribal leaders and security officials said on Thursday that the fighting is now in its third day in several districts of the largely government-controlled province, including Bayhan and Usaylan. Yemen has been convulsed by civil war since 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthis captured the capital, Sanaa, and much of the north of the country, forcing the government to flee to the south, then to Saudi Arabia. A Saudi-led coalition entered the war in March 2015, backed by the United States, to try restore the government to power.
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Middle East
The Independent

UN: In war, 16 million Yemenis 'marching' toward starvation

The head of the U.N. food agency is warning that 16 million people in Yemen “are marching towards starvation” and says food rations for millions in the war-torn nation will be cut in October unless new funding arrives.David Beasley said Wednesday at a high-level meeting on Yemen’s humanitarian crisis that the United States Germany, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and other donors stepped up when the World Food Program was running out of money earlier this year and “because of that we averted famine and catastrophe.”WFP is running out of money again and without new funding reductions will...
ADVOCACY
Fox News

Taliban have a 2-front war headed their way

With the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan complete and the Taliban the sole authority in Kabul, the tough task of governing now falls on the shoulders of Islamist militants who have been out of power for 20 years. The Taliban’s greatest obstacle to consolidating control over the entire country is likely to be fellow Islamist militants of the Islamic State’s affiliate in Afghanistan, known as Islamic State Khorasan Province, or ISIS-K.
MILITARY
New York Post

Haitian migrants assault ICE officials, pilots on deportation flights

Haitian illegal immigrants being deported from the U.S. have bitten and attacked Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers on board planes in a bid to halt their return to the Caribbean nation, according to reports. Some pilots have also been assaulted in a series of incidents this week as the U.S...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

'Taliban are going door-to-door checking for blue passports': Pregnant US woman trapped in Afghanistan says militants are hunting Americans while lawmaker claims six US planes have been stopped from leaving Kabul

A pregnant California native still trapped in Afghanistan says the Taliban are going door to door hunting for Americans. Nasria, 25, who requested only her first name be used out of fear for her safety, is one of the roughly 100 Americans believed to still be stuck in the country, and trying to find a way out.
POLITICS
AFP

World powers agree at UN on inclusive Afghan government

The five permanent UN Security Council members found common ground Wednesday on Afghanistan with officials saying all the powers would press the Taliban to be more inclusive after their military takeover. China and Russia have described last month's Taliban victory as a defeat for the United States and moved to work with the insurgents, but no country has moved to recognize a government that includes international pariahs. The Security Council powers all want "a peaceful and stable Afghanistan where humanitarian aid can be distributed without problems and without discrimination," Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters after the meeting during the annual General Assembly. They seek "an Afghanistan where the rights of women and girl are respected, an Afghanistan that is not a sanctuary for terrorism, an Afghanistan with an inclusive government representing all sections of the population," he said.
WORLD
erienewsnow.com

Situation becoming 'dire' at US airbase in Germany housing approximately 2,000 pregnant Afghan refugees

The task of accommodating 10,000 Afghan refugees, including approximately 2,000 pregnant women, is putting facilities at Ramstein airbase in Germany under tremendous strain as nighttime temperatures drop toward freezing and what was meant to be a 10-day temporary stay is stretching into weeks, with one US source familiar with the situation describing it as becoming "dire."
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Milley: US should explore more military talks with Russia

The U.S. should explore ways to expand its military contacts with the Russians potentially to include allowing observers from each country to watch the other's combat exercises, in a broad effort to increase transparency and reduce the risk of conflict, the top U.S. military officer said Thursday.Army Gen. Mark Milley chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff met in Finland for six hours Wednesday with his Russian counterpart, Gen. Valery Gerasimov chief of the Russian General Staff. Speaking to two reporters traveling with him back to the U.S., Milley said that military contacts between the...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy