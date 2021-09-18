France's Notre Dame cathedral secured at last. Next: rebuild

A virtual political unknown when he was first elected to lead Catalonia in 2016, Carles Puigdemont became the face of the region's independence movement when he spearheaded a referendum the following year on breaking away from Spain. The 58-year-old former journalist has lived in exile in Belgium since the 2017 vote, wanted by Spain accused of sedition. He was arrested on arrival in the Italian island of Sardinia on Thursday and is expected to appear in court on Friday at a hearing that could see him extradited to Spain after four years as a fugitive. Born in Amer, a small mountainous village of 2,200 people in Catalonia, the second of eight siblings, Puigdemont showed himself a staunch separatist at an early stage.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO