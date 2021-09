Above: Avenger Lola Balkcom carries the ball. Balkcom scored the only goal for the Avengers Wednesday. The Avengers lost to the Barrington Eagles, 2-1, Wednesday, their first league game. Playing the first game of the season on the Eagles’ home turf was not on the Avengers’ wish list. That’s because Barrington is the only school in D-1 that doesn’t have a turf field – playing on grass is different.

BARRINGTON, RI ・ 14 DAYS AGO