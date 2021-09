The Cherry Hill East Cougars battled the Paul the Sixth, PVI Eagles on Friday night. The Cougars came into the game with an 0-2 record and were coming off a loss to Nottingham in their last matchup. PVI opened their season with a 17-7 win over Collingswood last Thursday. These two teams played each other last season which resulted in a 34-0 win for PVI. The Cougars were determined to get redemption, but they knew it would be tough to do it on the road.

12 DAYS AGO