Gateway Vehicle Systems Management Demonstration Completed

DALLAS and LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2021 (Trive Capital PR) — The senior leadership team of Systima Technologies, Inc. (“Systima”) has partnered with Karman Missile & Space Systems (“Karman” or the “Company”) backed by Trive Capital (“Trive”), the Dallas-based private equity firm. The addition of Systima represents another acquisition that expands the core competencies, customer base, and platform content in a strategic way to enable Karman to deliver more comprehensive solutions to its customers in the space and hypersonic markets. The leadership team of Systima will continue as equity holders and senior leaders of Karman. The acquisition of Systima represents the fifth transaction Trive has completed in the last 12 months in building the Karman platform, a purpose-built strategy dedicated to space and hypersonic system infrastructure.

