CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Gateway Vehicle Systems Management Demonstration Completed

By Doug Messier
parabolicarc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOFFETT FIELD, Calif. (NASA PR) — The Advanced Exploration Systems’ (AES) Autonomous Systems and Operations (ASO) team, including members from NASA Ames’ Intelligent Systems Division, developed and demonstrated new technologies designed to automate the operation of Gateway, a key element of the Artemis mission. (Gateway will be an outpost orbiting the Moon that provides vital support for a long-term human return to the lunar surface, as well as a staging point for deep space exploration.)

parabolicarc.com

Comments / 0

Related
parabolicarc.com

Space System Command’s Launch Enterprise Awards Four Prototype Agreements

LOS ANGELES AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (SSC PR) — Space Systems Command (SSC) is partnering with industry on prototype projects to invest in next-generation rocket engine testing and upper stage resiliency enhancements. SSC’s Launch Enterprise today awarded FY21 prototype projects for Raptor Rapid Throttling and Restart Testing; Liquid Methane Specification...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

Lunasonde and Exolaunch Announce Agreements for Launch of Lunasonde’s Gossamer Satellite Constellation aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9

This partnership aims at opening up a new frontier in resource exploration through the rapid access to space and cutting-edge radar technologies. TUCSON, Ariz. and Berlin, Germany, September 23, 2021 (Lunasonde & Exolaunch PR) –Lunasonde, a startup that focuses on subsurface imaging from space, and Exolaunch, a global leader in rideshare launch, deployment and integration services for small satellites, announce the launch agreements to fly a portion of the Gossamer satellite constellation to a sun-synchronous orbit aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Transporter missions in 2022.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Systems Management#Deep Space Exploration#Intelligent Systems#Nasa Ames#Gateway Program#Heomd
parabolicarc.com

Former NASA Administrator Dan Goldin Joins Accion Systems’ Board of Directors

BOSTON, Mass. – September 22, 2021 — Accion Systems (“Accion”), a leading manufacturer of the world’s most advanced ion electrospray in-space propulsion systems, today announced that former National Aeronautics and Space Administration (“NASA”) Administrator Dan Goldin has joined its Board of Directors. Dan was the longest-tenured Administrator of NASA, from...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

Trive-Backed Karman Systems Acquires Systima Technologies, Creating Leader in Space and Hypersonic Market

DALLAS and LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2021 (Trive Capital PR) — The senior leadership team of Systima Technologies, Inc. (“Systima”) has partnered with Karman Missile & Space Systems (“Karman” or the “Company”) backed by Trive Capital (“Trive”), the Dallas-based private equity firm. The addition of Systima represents another acquisition that expands the core competencies, customer base, and platform content in a strategic way to enable Karman to deliver more comprehensive solutions to its customers in the space and hypersonic markets. The leadership team of Systima will continue as equity holders and senior leaders of Karman. The acquisition of Systima represents the fifth transaction Trive has completed in the last 12 months in building the Karman platform, a purpose-built strategy dedicated to space and hypersonic system infrastructure.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

OneWeb Strengthens Ground Segment with QuadSAT

ODENSE, Denmark (QuadSAT PR) – OneWeb, the low Earth orbit satellite communications company is working with QuadSAT to perform verification of its ground segment antennas ahead of the global rollout of its LEO constellation. In an initial stage, QuadSAT has carried out an antenna validation campaign at the Telespazio teleport in Scanzano, Italy.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
wealthmanagement.com

MyVest Improves Automation, Tax Management Features in its Strategic Portfolio System

Wealth management technology provider MyVest has announced several upgrades to its Strategic Portfolio System platform. The firm, a subsidiary of TIAA, serves large enterprise providers including independent broker/dealers and banks. Among the additions, all of which focus on higher levels of automation and improved client personalization, are what the firm...
ECONOMY
parabolicarc.com

Xona Space Systems Fully Funded for First LEO Satellite Navigation Mission

SAN MATEO, Calif., September 22nd, 2021 (Xona Space Systems PR) — Xona Space Systems, the leading innovator in precision LEO satellite navigation services, announced today that it has raised a new funding round co-led by Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LSE:SSIT) and MaC Venture Capital, with participation from Toyota Ventures, Daniel Ammann (co-founder of u-blox), and Ryan Johnson (former CEO of BlackBridge, operator of the Rapideye constellation). Follow-on investors also include 1517 Fund and Stellar Solutions.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

NASA Robots Compete in DARPA’s Subterranean Challenge Final

PASADENA, Calif. (NASA PR) — Eight teams featuring dozens of robots from more than 30 institutions, including NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, will converge in a former Kentucky limestone mine from Sept. 21 to 24 to participate in a series of complex underground scenarios. The goal: to demonstrate cutting-edge robotic autonomy capabilities and compete for the chance to win $2 million.
PASADENA, CA
parabolicarc.com

Four Australian Companies Share AUS $3 Million under Moon to Mars Initiative

CANBERRA, September 22, 2021 (Angus Taylor PR) — The Morrison Government is helping Australian space businesses break into international supply chains, with a further $3 million [US $2.18 million] in funding awarded today under the Moon to Mars initiative. Round 3 of the Supply Chain Capability Improvement grants will support...
INDUSTRY
parabolicarc.com

Spaceflight Inc.’s New Launch Contracts Bolster Growth of Space Infrastructure

New OTV missions seed infrastructure for situational awareness, IoT communications and fuel depots throughout LEO, GEO and cislunar. SEATTLE, Sept. 21, 2021 (Spaceflight Inc. PR) — Spaceflight Inc., the global launch services provider, announced it has recently signed several new launch agreements with a wide range of organizations that are expanding space infrastructure. The satellite constellations provide communications networks, device connectivity, weather forecasts, Earth observation, analytics networks, spacecraft collision avoidance, propellant depots, and more. Spaceflight is actively planning several Sherpa orbital transfer vehicle (OTV) missions to support these efforts in low Earth orbit (LEO), Geosynchronous Equatorial orbit (GEO) and other cislunar destinations.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

Aliena and OrbAstro Announce Service Agreement for In-Orbit Demonstration Mission of Propulsion System on 12U Satellite

Agreement between international newspace pioneers will pilot a cutting-edge smallsat propulsion system. SINGAPORE, September 23, 2021 (Aliena PTE PR) — Aliena PTE Ltd (Aliena), a satellite propulsion provider, has signed a contract with Orbital Astronautics Ltd (OrbAstro), a satellite and in-orbit service provider, to fly its AA Multi-modal all-electric AOCS propulsion system onboard an OrbAstro ORB-12 (12U-class satellite) scheduled for launch in September 2022. The ORB-12 Strider mission will host a variety of payloads for in-orbit testing and demonstration purposes, of which the Aliena-Aurora (AA) propulsion system will be primary.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

Keysight and Orolia Advance 5G Location-Based Services Based on Global Navigation Satellite System Technologies

Integrated solutions address global navigation satellite system test requirements defined by 3GPP and major US carriers. ROCHESTER, N.Y., September 21, 2021 (Keysight Technologies PR) — Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, and Orolia have joined forces to advance 5G location-based services (LBS) based on global navigation satellite system (GNSS) technologies.
TECHNOLOGY
parabolicarc.com

Report: Firefly Sells Reaver Engines to Astra Space

Firefly Aerospace’s recent announcement that it would supply rocket engines to other companies left everyone wondering what customers it had in mind. The Verge reports that Astra Space is a buyer. Under the deal, which closed earlier this year, Firefly will send up to 50 of its Reaver rocket engines...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ngtnews.com

Volta Trucks, Sibros Deliver Connected Vehicle Systems to Commercial EV Fleets

Sibros, a deep over-the-air (OTA) connected vehicle systems company, is providing its connected software-based solutions for Volta Trucks’ Volta Zero, a full-electric 16-ton commercial vehicle created specifically for city center freight distribution. The partnership will provide end-to-end software and data solutions that begin with the integration of the Sibros OTA...
SOFTWARE
parabolicarc.com

NASA Creates Two New Mission Directorates for Human Spaceflight

WASHINGTON (NASA PR) — NASA Administrator Bill Nelson announced Tuesday the agency is creating two new mission directorates that will best position the agency for the next 20 years. The move separates the agency’s current Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate into the new Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate (ESDMD)...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy