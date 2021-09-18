CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Breakfast with Bevo: Texas vs. Rice offers Thompson his first start, Horns a fresh start,

hookem.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning. Breakfast is served. It's Saturday, Sept. 18 — Texas hosts Rice tonight and the Cowboys (Chargers) and Texans (Browns) are both on the road tomorrow. "A FRESH START" is how we headlined our Sept. 4 game day advance story setting up Texas' season opener with Louisiana, a tip of the cap to both new head coach Steve Sarkisian and also to redshirt freshman Hudson Card, who was making his first career start. We could have gone with the same headline today — because now it's veteran backup Casey Thompson who's making his first start tonight.

www.hookem.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Casey Thompson to start at quarterback for Texas against Rice

As Texas prepares to put Saturday's loss to Arkansas in the past and shifts focus to this week's home game against Rice, the Longhorns will have a new face leading the offense Saturday night against the Owls. First-year head coach Steve Sarkisian announced Monday that redshirt junior quarterback Casey Thompson...
TEXAS STATE
chatsports.com

Texas Football: Casey Thompson should be starting QB in Week 3

Casey Thompson, Texas Football. Quarterback Casey Thompson warms up before Texas's game against Louisiana at Darrell K. Royal Stadium on Sept. 4, 2021. Aem Ut Louisiana 54. A really bad night for new head coach Steve Sarkisian and No. 15 ranked Texas football (at least for now) amounted to a three-possession loss at the hands of head coach Sam Pittman and the upstart Arkansas Razorbacks. In a game that Texas was favored in by roughly a one-touchdown margin in the spread ahead of kickoff, Sark’s team couldn’t do anything right at the outset.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Arkansas State
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Texas Football: What Casey Thompson Can Expect this week against Rice

As Casey Thompson prepares for his start against Rice, we preview the Rice defense and what Thompson needs to do against it. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at nfldraftdiamonds@gmail.com.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Football#Texas A M#Texas Tech#American Football#Texans#Longhorns#Longhorn Network#Spanish#Our W L#Aggies#Ut#The Houston Chronicle#Sec#Nebraska#Mpv#Horns#Te Jared Wiley
chatsports.com

How Casey Thompson maximized his limited opportunities to land starting role

Texas Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson has been on the Forty Acres since January 2018. Before the second half of the 2020 Alamo Bowl, he’d hardly done so much as take a meaningful snap, and those he’s since taken against Louisiana and Arkansas weren’t exactly the most meaningful either, beyond development and gaining in-game experience.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Texas Player Perspective: Casey Thompson starting versus Rice

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian opened his Monday press conference by announcing Casey Thompson will start at quarterback versus the Rice Owls. After Sarkisian was finished with his media responsibilities, Bijan Robinson, Derek Kerstetter, and Moro Ojomo spoke with the gathered press. Thompson and DeMarvion Overshown spoke with the media...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Texas looking to regroup with Thompson at QB against Rice

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In the wake of Saturday’s blowout loss to Arkansas, Steve Sarkisian isn’t asking much from his Longhorns this weekend against Rice. “I want to see us play a disciplined, physical brand of football that doesn’t make the unnecessary or unforced errors, but that also maximizes and capitalizes on opportunities when they present themselves to us,” Sarkisian said.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Horns247 Staff Predictions: Texas vs. Rice

Texas is back on its home turf this weekend as the Longhorns look to bounce back from the embarrassing road loss to Arkansas when Rice heads to Austin for Saturday night’s 7 p.m. kickoff. As of Thursday afternoon, the Longhorns are a 26-point favorite over the Owls in the final non-conference game of the regular season. The Horns247 staff delivers their final game predictions ahead of Saturday’s matchup between Texas and Rice.
TEXAS STATE
expressnews.com

Texas vs. Rice: 5 things to watch

AUSTIN — The pounding Texas took last Saturday in Razorback Stadium triggered the first real dilemma of the fledgling Steve Sarkisian era: Stick with Hudson Card, or give Casey Thompson his shot?. Sarkisian opted for the latter in the wake of the Longhorn’s 40-21 loss to Arkansas. So the junior...
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

What channel is Texas vs. Rice?

The Longhorns are back at home this weekend as Texas (1-1) hosts Rice (0-2) in the final non-conference game of the season. Texas enters Saturday's game as a 26-point favorite over Rice, according to Caesars Sportsbook. First-year head coach Steve Sarkisian made a big move this week when he announced junior quarterback Casey Thompson will get his first career start against the Owls in place of redshirt freshman QB Hudson Card. The decision to start Thompson came after Card and the offense struggled to get rolling in the Week 2 loss to Arkansas.
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

How to watch, listen, preview Texas vs. Rice

Texas returns home this week as the Longhorns host Rice Saturday night. As of Friday afternoon, Texas (1-1) enters Saturday’s game as a 26-point favorite over Rice (0-2), and will take the field with a new quarterback leading the offense after Steve Sarkisian announced junior Casey Thompson will start against the Owls over redshirt freshman Hudson Card.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy