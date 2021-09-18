CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenoir, NC

3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $369,900

Morganton News Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew construction!!! This 3BR/2BA Craftsman is a show stopper! Located in the Foothills of the NC Mountains in Parkview Subdivision. You will fall in love with the quality and style of this low maintenance home. Featuring an open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout, living room with vaulted ceiling & center exposed beam, gorgeous custom built kitchen cabinets with center island and granite countertops and laundry room with built-ins and folding table w/butcher block top! Enjoy your morning coffee on the covered back porch with beautiful brick paver flooring. The owner's suite features hardwood floors, a tray ceiling and an absolutely stunning ensuite bathroom with dual vanities, linen closet, a large tiled shower & a walk-in closet w/fabulous built-ins! There are 2 guests bedrooms with a centrally located bathroom. Room to grow in the full unfinished basement with french door access to the back patio. An easy drive to the mountains, Blue Ridge Parkway or Downtown Lenoir!

morganton.com

