Auburn Coach Bryan Harsin is getting ready to take his Tigers somewhere no Tiger team has ever gone. Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania. It's home to one of the most storied programs in college football. And at night, when 106-thousand-plus Nittany Lions fans take part in the "Whiteout," it's quite a spectacle. Add to that ESPN College GameDay will be there. The atmosphere will be unmatched. The crowd will be up for grabs. Loud. Good, says Bryan Harsin.

AUBURN, AL ・ 10 DAYS AGO