Despite Instagram's exponential popularity, Apple's tablet so far has been left out of the loop, and that doesn't seem like it will change any time soon. According to PhoneArena, when asked if an iPad app was forthcoming, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri shot down the idea. He reasoned that, while an iPad app would be "nice," the company has too many other pressing priorities and not enough people to carry out all of them.

