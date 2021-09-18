CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas vs. Rice: Five questions facing the Longhorns

hookem.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive questions facing Texas against Rice on Saturday night:. 1. How will the offense look under Casey Thompson?. After starting the season with Hudson Card, Texas is turning over the keys to the offense to Thompson, a redshirt junior, who has gone 1,415 days since his last start for Newcastle High in Southmoore, Okla. Thompson has looked good in relief — he has entered UT's last three games in the second half and has led the Longhorns to scores on nine of his 10 drives — but can he keep that going with an offense that struggled to 78 yards during a scoreless first half at Arkansas last week?

www.hookem.com

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
expressnews.com

Texas A&M vs. Colorado: Five things to watch

DENVER — Texas A&M defeated Kent State 41-10 a week ago at Kyle Field. It wasn’t as easy as it sounds for the No. 5 Aggies. A&M led only 10-3 in the third quarter before finally getting on track offensively in its opener, and, for nearly three quarters, the contest was quite similar to a year prior, when the Aggies eked out a 17-12 victory over Vanderbilt in the 2020 opener.
COLORADO STATE
Kansas City Star

Texas to start QB Casey Thompson vs. Rice

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday that Casey Thompson will start at quarterback against Rice this weekend after an inconsistent performance by Hudson Card in a 40-21 loss to Arkansas over the weekend. Card, a redshirt freshman, will see time against the Owls. “I think it’ll be good for Hudson...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
City
Rice, TX
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Arkansas State
247Sports

Arkansas upsets No. 15 Texas: Media praises Sam Pittman; questions are everywhere for Longhorns

Saturday gave college football fans both the renewal of an old Southwest Conference rivalry and a glimpse a future-SEC conference showdown as No. 15 Texas visited Arkansas. But it didn't prove to be a very smooth showing for first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns as they attempted to show their "SEC readiness" in front of a national audience, as the Razorbacks prevailed in a lopsided 40-21 affair.
ARKANSAS STATE
chatsports.com

Texas vs. Rice: Game thread

After being humbled last weekend in Fayetteville, the Texas Longhorns are back home and back in action to host the Rice Owls. Texas will take the field with plenty of room for improvement, as well as a new QB1 with Casey Thompson replacing Hudson Card as the starting field general. Rice is still seeking its first win of the season, but the Owls will have their hands more than full if they’re going to that first victory in Austin — they enter as 26-point underdogs.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Bloomgren
Houston Chronicle

Rice notebook: Owls ready to play Longhorns in Austin

The third chapter of rivalry week continues for Rice. On Saturday the Owls visit Austin to play Texas, capping a stretch of three straight games against former SWC opponents. Texas may not be back, but Texas is Texas. Even growing up in Eden Prairie, Minn., Rice linebacker Antonio Montero was familiar with the Longhorns.
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five bold predictions for Texas' game against Rice

Just two games into the season, the Longhorns have already experienced what feels like a seasons worth of ups and downs. Texas started the season hot out of the gates, beating a ranked Louisiana team by 20 points, which had the nation pondering if they were back. The Longhorns provided the answer the following week, when they got absolutely embarrassed by an unranked Arkansas team.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Longhorns#American Football#Newcastle High#Ut#Texas 21 Times
247Sports

Texas Longhorns football depth chart: How things look for the Rice game

AUSTIN, Texas — The most significant change on the Texas depth chart ahead of the Longhorns’ effort to rebound from being bludgeoned by Arkansas, 40-21, when they face Rice at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday (7 p.m., Longhorn Network) was announced by head coach Steve Sarkisian long before the latest two-deep was released on Monday. Sarkisian wasted little time during his weekly news conference to reveal a change behind center with Casey Thompson taking over for Hudson Card.
AUSTIN, TX
texasfootball.com

Aggies and Longhorns face QB conundrum

Texas and Texas A&M entered the 2021 season with the same problem: Replace a multiple-year starter at quarterback. And like a long-time spouse, a good portion of both fan bases though life would be better on the other side. Those assumptions are being proven false through two weeks of the season. The grass isn’t always greener or burnt orange or maroon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
LonghornCountry

Longhorns Kickoff Time Set For Big 12 Opener vs. Texas Tech

AUSTIN- On Monday, the Big 12 Conference announced its official kickoff time for the Texas Longhorns’ September 25 home matchup against Texas Tech, which is now set for 11 a.m. CT on ABC. This announcement comes just days after the Longhorns’ nationally televised disaster on Saturday. Texas suffered a disappointing...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
LonghornCountry

A New Name In The Trenches?: Rice Defensive Players to Watch Vs. Texas

Week 3 was expected to be the final dress rehearsal for Texas before making the jump into Big 12 play. It still is, but now there's stipulations. Texas (1-1) will be making the change at quarterback from Hudson Card to Casey Thompson. Both quarterbacks are expected to play against Rice (0-2), but whoever looks the more complete likely earns first-teams reps for the remainder of the season.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy