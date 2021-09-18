Texas vs. Rice: Five questions facing the Longhorns

Five questions facing Texas against Rice on Saturday night:. 1. How will the offense look under Casey Thompson?. After starting the season with Hudson Card, Texas is turning over the keys to the offense to Thompson, a redshirt junior, who has gone 1,415 days since his last start for Newcastle High in Southmoore, Okla. Thompson has looked good in relief — he has entered UT's last three games in the second half and has led the Longhorns to scores on nine of his 10 drives — but can he keep that going with an offense that struggled to 78 yards during a scoreless first half at Arkansas last week?