Now that it’s football season, one might ask, “Is Stetson in the Top 25?”. Stetson ranks No. 5 on U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 list of Best Regional Universities in the South. It’s also No. 11 (tie) for Best Undergraduate Teaching; No. 12 for Best for Veterans; No. 13 for Best Value Schools; and No. 24 for Best Social Mobility.