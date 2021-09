Through his three seasons at Cal and since he joined the A's organization in 2016, Daulton Jefferies has pitched almost exclusively as a starter. Since Oakland recalled the right-hander from Triple-A Las Vegas on Aug. 27, Jefferies has worked exclusively out of the bullpen. He put together the best of his four relief outings this month by throwing 3 1/3 shutout innings in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers at the Coliseum.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO