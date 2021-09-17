Police, Sherriff’s Department Investigating Inmate Death At Suffolk County Jail

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police are investigating an inmate’s death at the Suffolk County Jail on Nashua Street.

Carl Robouin, 47, was found in his cell just after midnight Friday morning by officers doing rounds in the Medical Unit. Officers began trying to resuscitate him and emergency medical services were called to the scene.

The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department said foul play is not suspected, but the department and Boston Police are investigating the death.

Robouin has been in custody since September. His bail was revoked related to breaking and entering charges from 2020.