Military

Tragic mistake: U.S. airstrike killed 7 children, no terrorists

Panhandle Post
Panhandle Post
 7 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon retreated from its defense of a drone strike that killed multiple civilians in Afghanistan last month, announcing Friday that a review revealed that only civilians were killed in the attack, not an Islamic State extremist as first believed. “The strike was a tragic mistake,” Marine...

Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
