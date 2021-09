D.C. United didn’t put on a show last night in a 1-1 draw with the New York Red Bulls. They fought, they showed the commitment and thought we’ve come to associate with how they make life hell for their opponents, and they had the better chances, but in truth the game was a bit of a grind. It’s about that time when it comes to the MLS schedule, and these teams are custom-made to serve up this kind of game that boils down to a mistake here or a VAR check there.

MLS ・ 13 DAYS AGO