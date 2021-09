The Big 12 Conference officially announced that BYU has accepted invitation to join the conference last week. Starting in the 2023 season, the Cougars will be full members of the Big 12 in all sports. This is a huge move for the future of BYU athletics and a huge opportunity for the football team. In addition to finally being able to associate themselves with the "P5" moniker, the Cougars will now be much more tied into the state of Texas. With opportunities to play in the Lone Star State every year, BYU could join so many other schools in the country and try to pull more talent from Texas. This is a great opportunity.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO