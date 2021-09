Hungarian nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban underscored family values and slammed the LGBTQ and gender "lobby" on Thursday at a biennial demographic summit attended by Western conservative leaders in Budapest that cements Hungary's reputation as a bastion of conservatism in the European Union. In power since 2010, Orban has styled himself as an "illiberal" defender of "Christian Europe" and frequently clashes with Brussels over his anti-migration and anti-LGBTQ policies. First held in 2015, the so-called Budapest Demographic Summit takes place every two years to rail against migration and urge Christian couples to have more children. Among the first speakers at the two-day forum was former US vice president Mike Pence, who served under Donald Trump.

