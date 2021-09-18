Raninder Singh re-elected as President of NRAI

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Raninder Singh has been re-elected as the President of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Saturday. The election of the office-bearers and members of the governing body of the NRAI was held in Mohali, Punjab for the term of four years (2021-2025). Kanwar Sultan Singh replaced DV Seetharama Rao as the Secretary-General and Randeep Mann acquired the position of Treasurer after the election result.

