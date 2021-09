About 4,000 Shasta County residents have been told to evacuate their homes because of a wildfire north of Redding that has destroyed structures. The Fawn Fire ignited Wednesday afternoon in the area of Fawndale and Radcliff roads, according to Cal Fire. A 30-year-old Palo Alto woman was arrested Wednesday and is suspected of arson after walking through brush near where a wildfire was burning in the area.

