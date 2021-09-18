CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Need of the hour is Indianisation of our legal system: CJI

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Saturday stressed the need for 'Indianisation' of the legal system and said that system practices and rules being colonial in origin may not be best suited to the needs of the Indian population. Speaking at an event...

