India’s Supreme Court on Thursday said it will set up a committee to investigate allegations that the military-grade spyware Pegasus was used to snoop on at least 300 mobile phone numbers in the country.NV Ramana, the chief justice of India (CJI), said the court will finalise members of the technical committee soon and pass orders in the case next week. According to reports published by a media consortium on 18 July, the Pegasus spyware was used by a client of the Israeli firm NSO Group to snoop on 300 Indian phone numbers, including those of prominent journalists, politicians, government...

INDIA ・ 2 DAYS AGO