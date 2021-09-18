Metro-East Lutheran High School Music Department To Host Fall Concert

EDWARDSVILLE – The Metro-East Lutheran High School music department will host a fall concert at the school’s campus on Center Grove Road on Wednesday, Sept. 22. The concert, which will begin at 7 p.m., will feature MELHS’s band, choir, strings ensemble guitar ensemble, and choirchime ensemble. Musical selections will focus on the school’s theme verse for the year, Psalm 16:8: “I have set the Lord always before me; because he is at my right hand, I shall not be shaken.”