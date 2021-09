NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — Police investigated a matter involving a missing North Port woman and her fiancé before her mysterious disappearance, News Channel 8 has learned. Family members say Gabby Petito disappeared on a cross-country trip with her fiancé. The 22-year-old was last known to be in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park. Her family said she and her fiancé had set off on a cross-country trip in July and her fiancé came back without her.

NORTH PORT, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO