LARQ Pitcher PureVis water filter jug eradicates contaminants for pure-tasting water

There’s nothing more refreshing than a cold glass of water after a long day or a tough workout. But if the water coming out of your tap tastes a little less than fresh, you may want to invest in a water filter. There are a few different options out there, including filtering pitchers that you keep in your fridge, as well as larger countertop dispensers from brands like Brita and Pur. But keeping those filled can be a little tedious, especially if you drink a lot of water in a day. That’s why one of the best options is an...

6 DAYS AGO