LARQ Pitcher PureVis water filter jug eradicates contaminants for pure-tasting water
Drink purer water without plastic waste with the LARQ Pitcher PureVis water filter jug. It uses Proprietary PureVis technology to destroy bio-contaminants from tap water for a healthier drink. Designed with plant-based filters, this water jug effectively removes lead, chlorine, mercury, VOCs, and more. By removing chlorine, the LARQ Pitcher PureVis won’t create a breeding ground for bacteria and mold to grow. This is all possible thanks to the PureVis Wand. Featuring a smart sensor, the Wand tracks water that filters through, along with the flow rate. It’ll even purify water to keep it mercury-free and ozone-free. Moreover, the app tracks your filter life to inform you when it’s time to change it. You can even monitor your hydration levels via the app. Overall, you’ll experience better-tasting, healthier water for a more sustainable lifestyle.thegadgetflow.com
Comments / 0