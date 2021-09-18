CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

LARQ Pitcher PureVis water filter jug eradicates contaminants for pure-tasting water

By Amy Poole
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Drink purer water without plastic waste with the LARQ Pitcher PureVis water filter jug. It uses Proprietary PureVis technology to destroy bio-contaminants from tap water for a healthier drink. Designed with plant-based filters, this water jug effectively removes lead, chlorine, mercury, VOCs, and more. By removing chlorine, the LARQ Pitcher PureVis won’t create a breeding ground for bacteria and mold to grow. This is all possible thanks to the PureVis Wand. Featuring a smart sensor, the Wand tracks water that filters through, along with the flow rate. It’ll even purify water to keep it mercury-free and ozone-free. Moreover, the app tracks your filter life to inform you when it’s time to change it. You can even monitor your hydration levels via the app. Overall, you’ll experience better-tasting, healthier water for a more sustainable lifestyle.

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Related
TrendHunter.com

Recycled Water Jug Lamps

Post Industrial Crafts created the Tripod Lamps out of recycled water jugs. The Lebanon-based company used a unique production method to assemble and construct the lamps. Made from 5-gallon water bottles, the Tripod Lamps boasts three legs and a simplistically shaped shading cone for maximum stability. Ideal for a side table or floor lamp, the Tripod is easily transported with its sturdy handle. The shading cone directs and filters the light to illuminate all spaces.
ENVIRONMENT
gadgetsin.com

WAATR Filtering Water Bottle with 4D Purification System

Using a powerful 4D purification system, WAATR filtering water bottle brings you clean and healthy water. Let’s keep checking if you want to learn more about it. The WAATR is available in 3 sizes 25oz, 32oz and 40oz. As shown in the images, the filtering water bottle delivers a minimal and streamlined appearance design, and a seamlessly integrated handle on the cap for easy carrying.
VIRUS
SPY

The Best Under-Sink Water Filters for Clean Water from the Tap

There’s nothing more refreshing than a cold glass of water after a long day or a tough workout. But if the water coming out of your tap tastes a little less than fresh, you may want to invest in a water filter. There are a few different options out there, including filtering pitchers that you keep in your fridge, as well as larger countertop dispensers from brands like Brita and Pur. But keeping those filled can be a little tedious, especially if you drink a lot of water in a day. That’s why one of the best options is an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Filters#Ground Water#Tap Water#Bacteria#Larq#Vocs
cbslocal.com

Plainfield Issues Boil Order Over E. Coli Contamination In Water Supply

CHICAGO (CBS) — Residents in southwest suburban Plainfield are being warned to boil their water, after testing found E. coli bacteria in the village’s water supply. The boil order is expected to last through the weekend, and could even affect schools on Monday. Village officials cautioned people in Plainfield not...
PLAINFIELD, IL
indianapublicmedia.org

City Investigates Tap Water Taste And Odor Complaints, No Contaminants Found

The City of Bloomington Utilities hasn’t found any contaminants in the city’s tap water after receiving complaints about its taste and odor Friday. The city said in a release that CBU is investigating potential causes of taste and odor issues “in order to eliminate the issue and restore the normal appeal of Bloomington’s tap water.”
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Conversation UK

What contaminants lurk in the UK’s drinking water? An expert explains

Recently, a school project made an alarming discovery: the presence of five times the recommended maximum amount of lead in water samples taken from 14 schools across the UK. Lead is a toxin which even at low levels is capable of affecting children’s brain development and reducing their IQ. The news might well make the British public worry about what exactly is lurking in their drinking water.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Jacksonville Journal Courier

These reverse osmosis water filter is on sale and filters out absolutely everything

I can’t speak for the rest of you people, but I know that I like my water like I like my emotions: cold, bottled, and free of cobras. While we can’t guarantee a snake-free drinking experience every time you get thirsty, this Ukoke 6 Stages Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration System can at least guarantee fresh, clean drinking water that’s free from heavy metals, chlorine, and serpents. See ya in hell, snakes!
ELECTRONICS
La Crosse Tribune

Boil all water: Water contamination possible within sections of Winona

Some Winona residents need to boil their water before using it — whether it’s for drinking, food preparation or just brushing teeth. People living in homes along Janet Marie Lane, Debi Lei Drive, Diane Loreli Lane, Bluebird Court, Bluffview Drive, Lohse Drive, Hillview Drive, Brookview Drive, Glenview Drive, Glenview Court, Glenview Road, Glenmary Road, Glendale Road, Glenecho Lane, Glenecho Road, Glen Lane and West Burns Valley Road will need to follow this advisory to avoid possible illness.
WINONA, MN
yankodesign.com

This travel bottle has a multi-stage water purifier in its cap that kills germs, removes contaminants, and makes your water tasty

A perfect companion to your camping trips, outdoor excursions, daily commute, or just your in-home hydration, the WAATR’s 4D Purification™ turns water from any source into safe, great-tasting water. The magic almost entirely lies in the bottle’s cap, which comes with its modular purification system that uses UV light to kill germs, and swappable filter cartridges that let you choose between regular pure water, pure water that’s been mineralized for great taste, or pure water that’s slightly alkaline to help you hydrate faster. Just push the cartridge of your choice into the bottle cap and the WAATR becomes a handy little travel bottle that gives you pure water no matter where you go.
TRAVEL
Earth 911

Recycling Mystery: Water Filters

Have you recently switched from bottled water to tap water? It’s a good move, environmentally speaking. Single-use plastics account for 40% of the nearly 350 million metric tons of plastic produced annually across the globe. Coca-Cola alone produces the equivalent of 200,000 water bottles a minute. Many people who forgo...
ENVIRONMENT
Interesting Engineering

Bacteria Makes Contaminated Water Drinkable by Snacking On Toxic Metals

Bacteria may get a bad reputation in general, yet it's actually generally healthy and serves an important role in many habitats, including human bodies. From supporting life on Earth to being employed in industrial and medicinal processes, bacteria have their figurative fingers in many pots -- some varieties of bacteria can even filter tainted water and make it safe for human consumption.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Low-cost, energy-efficient approach to treating water contaminated with heavy metals

Engineers at MIT have developed a new approach to removing lead or other heavy-metal contaminants from water, in a process that they say is far more energy-efficient than any other currently used system, though there are others under development that come close. Ultimately, it might be used to treat lead-contaminated water supplies at the home level, or to treat contaminated water from some chemical or industrial processes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
atchisonglobenow.com

Slow Sand Filters for Safe Livestock Water

A project this summer to make pond water safe for livestock was the construction of Slow Sand filters. This technology has been used since the 1890’s. It has been used for small municipalities for human drinking water and researched by 18 Universities. A committee of Extension folks, some retired, worked...
AGRICULTURE
CBS Minnesota

MPCA Looking Into Potential Contamination Of Water Wells In 2 Twin Cities Communities

ANDOVER, MINN. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has announced it’s looking into findings of contamination in private wells in two Twin Cities communities, including one WCCO reported on earlier this week. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency conducted a study testing drinking water in Andover’s Red Oaks neighborhood over the summer and found 40 homes with private wells had levels of dioxane, a toxic waste product, higher than health risk limit — the threshold for safety. The municipal water, though, is clean to drink, the MPCA said. Dioxane is a likely human carcinogen, the Minnesota Department of Health detailed in a recent two-sheet explainer of...
ANDOVER, MN
Reading Eagle

The LifeStraw lightweight water filter can be a lifesaver on the trail

Hikers know that clean drinking water should always be a top priority. But they also know that water is heavy, so it’s often a balancing act to figuring out how much you need versus how much you’re willing to carry. However, if the equation is off, you could end up...
EPA
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
367
Followers
1K+
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy