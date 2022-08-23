Tyrrell Hatton What's In The Bag?

Over the past few years Englishman Tyrrell Hatton has racked up some huge victories on both the European and PGA Tours and as such has become a regular fixture of the top 20 in the world golf rankings, reaching a career-high of 5th in January 2021. We have taken a look at his club setup below.

Tyrrell Hatton What's In The Bag?

Driver

Ping G425 LST

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He is a Ping staffer and currently carries nearly a full bag of the brand's equipment. His driver is the Ping G425 LST model (Low Spin Technology) which has 10.5 degrees of loft but he has it in the big minus setting which lofts it down to around 9.5 degrees. In our testing the G425 range felt more stable than the previous G410 models, and produced a straighter flight and tighter dispersion, without sacrificing distance.

Read our full Ping G425 Drivers review

Fairways

Ping G, Ping G425 Max

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He then uses two Ping fairway woods, one of which is a Ping G three-wood and the other is a G425 Max seven-wood which Hatton describes as probably his favorite club in the bag. Despite having what appears to be a relatively compact head shape, the G425 fairway woods are very forgiving and have increased ball speed when comparing to the G410 models.

Read our full Ping G425 Max Fairway Wood Review

Irons

Ping i210

(Image credit: Getty Images)

His irons are Ping i210's and they go from four-iron down to pitching wedge. He also occasionally carries a utility iron but this tends to be reserved for links courses. The Englishman used to have Project X shafts in his irons however he has now gone for Nippon Modus3 Tour 120 X shafts instead. Hatton seems comfortable with the irons that came out a few years ago, and he said he is comfortable with the entire Ping range in his bag too. In 2021 he said; “There’s a comfort level with the people at Ping and with their clubs tee to green that gives me a lot reassurance and confidence that I’m always in a good position to play my best golf.”

However it does appear he has been testing some new Ping prototype irons so as soon as we have confirmation of the model, we will update this page.

Wedges

Ping Glide 4.0, Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks Prototype

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

He is carrying two Ping Glide 4.0 wedges with 50 and 54 degrees of loft, and his 60 degree model is a Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks prototype. The 4.0's replaced the 3.0's he had in the bag at some point in 2022 but we are unsure when they exactly came into his setup.

Read our full Ping Glide 4.0 Wedge Review

Putter

Ping Vault Oslo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hatton's final club in the bag is a Ping Vault Oslo putter which has been in the bag for a number of years now. It has a mallet design and Hatton has shown no willingness to move away from it really.

Ball

Titleist Pro V1x

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Hatton is a Titleist golf ball loyalist, using the Pro V1x . A ball that received five stars in our review, the Pro V1x is an excellent all-rounder, as you would expect. We were particularly impressed by the improved ball flight in the long game which didn’t come at the cost of any short game control or feel.

Read our full Titleist Pro V1x ball review

Apparel/Shoes

adidas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Previously a user of FootJoy shoes, Hatton wears adidas Codechaos shoes as well as adidas apparel. Speaking about his shoes he said they are; "extremely comfortable and I've absolutely loved wearing them. It's been the best golf shoe I've ever worn to be honest."

Read our full Adidas CodeChaos shoe review

Full Specs

*Note - this club comes in and out of the bag.

Driver: Ping G425 LST, 9.5°, with Mitsubishi Diamana RF 60 TX shaft

3 wood: Ping G, 14°, with Mitsubishi Diamana DF 70 TX

7 wood: Ping G425 Max, 19.5° with Mitsubishi Diamana DF 80 TX shaft

*Utility Iron: Ping G410 Crossover, 20.5°

Irons (4-PW): Ping i210, with Nippon Modus3 Tour 120 X shafts

Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 50°, 54°, Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks Prototype 60° with Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Putter: Ping Vault Oslo

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes and Apparel: Adidas

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.