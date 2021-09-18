BBQ parfait loaded with mac, beans, pulled pork and potato salad | Texas food truck getting a lot of buzz

SCHERTZ, Texas — Midwestern-style barbecue that's been smoked with love -- it's something you'll find at The Purple Pig BBQ. "We're not traditional Texas barbecue. Both me and my wife are from the Midwest. It's basically a different style," said Co-owner Demetric Herron. "We use pecan wood versus traditional oak or mesquite here in Texas. Our barbecue sauce is different. We have a little vinegar in there, a little different taste to it."