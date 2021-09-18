CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll, IA

United Way Of Carroll Introduces 2021-2022 Sponsors And Board

By Chantelle Grove
1380kcim.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United Way of Carroll relies on business sponsors to aid in their mission of supporting local agencies and programs. They are pleased to announce their 2021-2022 business sponsors as well as introduce their leadership team for the next year. “We are extremely grateful for the continued support for the United Way of Carroll by our local businesses,” says Executive Director, Jennifer Munson. “This support is essential to our organization, so that we are able to support more programs and agencies within our county.” The sponsors include American Home Shield, Availa Bank, Stone Printing and Office Supplies, New Way Ford and Westside State Bank. “Westside State Bank’s choice to sponsor the United Way of Carroll was an easy decision,” says Operations Officer, Bill Beck. “Employees from the bank have been involved with the United Way throughout the years, and they know the United Way of Carroll supports local organizations that are in need of supplemental funding.” The United Way has also elected new board members and named officers. These include: Mallory Ramaekers, President; Pete Haefs, Vice President; Bill Beck, Treasurer; and Journey Dirks, Secretary. Other board members are: Kyle Bauer, Becky Boes, Abby Ketelsen, Chad Lawson, Scott Mikkelson, Andy Olberding, Maggie Parrish, Lisa Rial, Denae Rosdail, Steph Thomsen and Kenzie Wittrock. More details on the United Way of Carroll are available on their Facebook page.

