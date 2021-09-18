The Strange Reason Gwen Stefani Is Thanking Blake Shelton
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's relationship could be a movie; it's just that romantic. The two co-stars of "The Voice" became friends while they struggled with the simultaneous dissolutions of their marriages in 2015. But their friendship became much more. In 2018, Shelton told Willie Geist on "Sunday TODAY" that Stefani "saved [his] life." Shelton's bride also said her romance with the country singer was an "unexpected gift," per Glamour.www.nickiswift.com
Comments / 0