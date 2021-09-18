The Strange Reason Gwen Stefani Is Thanking Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani has been an on-again-off-again judge for ‘The Voice‘ since the seventh season of the reality series. To date, she has graced the judge’s chair in five seasons, while seasons 8 and 10 saw her join in as a part-time advisor. Her personality and singing talent made her all the more popular among fans of the show. In fact, Gwen is the winning judge of season 19 as pop singer Carter Rubin was declared the winner. Unfortunately, even after finding immense success on the show, Gwen was swapped out for Nick Jonas in season 20. Since fans are eager to know the exact reason behind the decision, we come bearing answers!

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO