What Is PancakeSwap (CAKE)?

By Rahul Nambiampurath
makeuseof.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the height of the first NFT wave in 2021, Ethereum’s gas fees became exorbitantly high. As more people entered the world of DeFi, Ethereum’s network became saturated (again). In turn, for every transaction, traders had to dish out more money. Thankfully, a Binance Smart Chain (BSC) alternative was ready...

Motley Fool

What Is Proof of Stake (PoS) in Crypto?

Since cryptocurrencies are decentralized and not under the control of financial institutions, they need a way to verify transactions. One method many cryptos use is proof of stake (PoS). Proof of stake is a type of consensus mechanism used to validate cryptocurrency transactions. With this system, owners of the cryptocurrency...
cryptopolitan.com

PancakeSwap price analysis: We expect CAKE/USD to break the $34 resistance

PancakeSwap price analysis is bullish today. CAKE/USD saw a slight retracement today. PancakeSwap is attempting to retest the $23 resistance. PancakeSwap price analysis is bullish, as a new higher low was established today above $22, and bulls are presently pushing the market higher. As a result, we anticipate the $23 resistance to break later today, allowing CAKE/USD to create a new high.
coinspeaker.com

What Is an Automated Market Maker (AMM)?

An automated market maker (AMM) is computer software that operates a trading platform to make orders based on real-time data and market conditions. An AMM provides liquidity for many financial instruments. In this guide, there is all you need to know about AMM. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)...
beincrypto.com

What Is FIO Protocol (FIO) Token?

The FIO Protocol aspires to solve usability issues with blockchain transactions. One of the biggest obstacles to mainstream crypto adoption is the lack of a human-readable address. FIO solves that by providing decentralized blockchain addresses that humans can easily understand. Sponsored. How does the FIO Protocol work, and what is...
cryptopolitan.com

PancakeSwap Price Analysis: CAKE spikes from $17 to $20, regains Wednesday losses

PancakeSwap price analysis is bullish today. CAKE/USD saw a slight retracement today. PancakeSwap is attempting to retest $23 resistance. PancakeSwap’s current price analysis is bullish, as a new higher low was established today above $22, and bulls are presently pushing the market higher. As a result, we anticipate the $23 resistance to break later today, allowing CAKE/USD to create a new high.
cryptopolitan.com

CAKE price analysis: Pancakeswap breaks below $22 support level, what’s next?

CAKE price analysis is heavily bearish for today, down by 14%. The CAKE/USDT pair is currently below the $22.4 significant support. The nearest support is at $19.2, where the price action is headed. If the trend continues and breaks support at $19, another support is at $18.8. The resistance at...
STOCKS
beincrypto.com

What Is Solana (SOL)?

Solana, the new kid on the block, is full of innovation, and is expected to shake the blockchain world. The platform incorporated innovative features which allows it to operate up to 50,000 transactions per second. Sponsored. How is this all possible, and how does Solana work? Keep on reading to...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

What Makes Belden (BDC) a Good Fit for "Trend Investing"

When it comes to short-term investing or trading, they say "the trend is your friend." And there's no denying that this is the most profitable strategy. But making sure of the sustainability of a trend to profit from it is easier said than done. The trend often reverses before exiting...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Utilities sector ETF falls toward record losing streak as Treasury yields jump

The SPDR Utilities Select Sector ETF fell 0.2% in afternoon trading, putting them on track for a record losing streak and a two-month low, as a recent spike in longer-term Treasury yields made the higher-yielding sector tracker less attractive. The SPDR utilities ETF (XLU) is headed for the lowest close since July 22 and a 12th-straight decline, which would surpass the previous record for consecutive declines of 11, which ended Oct. 7, 2016. The XLU's recent selloff comes the yield on the 10-year Treasury note has run up 12.5 basis points in two days toward a 12-week high, after the Federal Reserve said the it "may soon be warranted" to start tapering bond purchases. Utilities stocks are viewed by many investors as a bond proxy, given their relative stability and relatively high yield -- the XLU's dividend yield of 3.03% compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.36%. As bond yields rise, and bond prices fall, utilities stocks tend to fall. During the XLU's previous record losing streak, the 10-year Treasury yield had reached a 4-month high, on its way toward a more than 2-year high about two months later.
STOCKS

