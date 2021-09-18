Iowa Workforce Development Schedules Denison Roundtable In Early October

Iowa Workforce Development has scheduled more than 25 workforce roundtables across the state this fall in their ongoing effort to partner with businesses in addressing the state’s workforce shortage. Locally, a meeting is slated for Tuesday, Oct. 5 from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Denison IowaWORKS office, 504 Iowa Highway 39 North. Registration can be completed through the link included below. In conjunction with the roundtables, the Iowa Workforce Development staff will lead a support team to conduct workforce needs assessments for interested local employers on site. Participating employers will then be provided a tailored set of information about relevant state programs along with dedicated points of contact. Those interested in hosting an assessment can send an email to the address also included here. “One of my chief priorities as governor has been working to make sure that Iowa has the skilled workforce necessary to compete in a changing economy,” says Gov. Kim Reynolds. “These workforce roundtables will provide an opportunity for the State to ensure we are supporting Iowa businesses with the right programs as they strive to meet their workforce needs.”