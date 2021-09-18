CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

In the Spotlight From skies above, local grad eyeing rival submarines -- and his future

tribuneledgernews.com
 7 days ago

Sep. 18—As an aviation weapons specialist, Petty Officer 1st Class Colton Dull is among the first U.S. Navy officers to take to the skies aboard a cutting-edge, submarine-hunting reconnaissance aircraft. But Navy service itself is nothing new for the 2012 Ferndale Area graduate's family. "I was a third-generation sailor," Dull...

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Navy upgrades adversary tactical fighter improving safety, readiness

NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md– The Navy’s Specialized and Proven Aircraft program office (PMA-226) recently delivered the first F-5N aircraft to Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Md. to begin ground and flight test of the F-5 block upgrade prototype project. Aligned with the Navy’s strategic imperative of increasing capability and enhancing lethality, the […] The post Navy upgrades adversary tactical fighter improving safety, readiness appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

From falling to flying: a life in the skies

He felt the nervousness in his gut as he prepared to jump out of an aircraft for the first time. It was late, around two in the morning. They were flying 1,000 feet above the ground, but it was so dark he couldn’t see the whole way down. With an 80-pound rucksack hanging from his waist and a weapon at his side, he had to dig deep to muster the courage and act on his training to jump out of the aircraft.
tribuneledgernews.com

Navy veteran takes to the sky with fellow veterans

Sep. 25—Roger A. Jones visited Washington D.C. before. His daughter lived in the area for some time so he was able to visit the city and its military memorials. But recently Jones went back and this time he wasn't alone. Jones, along with 51 other veterans took the latest Honor...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
Fox News

WWII vet hits the skies for his 100th birthday

A WWII Air Force veteran was able to celebrate his 100th birthday back in the sky thanks to a nonprofit "dedicated to honoring seniors and military veterans." Dream Flights teamed up with the Arkansas-based assisted living facility Elmcroft of Mountain Home in order to give Bob Cwiak a present he could have never imagined.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
rdrnews.com

Spotlight: Quiet September skies

Twenty years ago, 19 terrorists, who were affiliated with the Islamic extremist group al-Qaida, hijacked four planes to commit murder/suicide attacks on the U.S. and their plans of terror changed the world forever. Out of this attack came a change that united most free countries of the world. It is...
ROSWELL, NM
KCRA.com

Pilots recall patrolling sky above Manhattan after 9/11 attacks

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — In the minutes following an attack on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, concern spread quickly between members of the Vermont Air National Guard. For Col. Dan Finnegan, like countless other Americans, the morning began with work duties before his attention shifted to a...
MILITARY
Anniston Star

Talladega High grad vividly recalls his 9/11 experience at the Pentagon

Many veterans who served in Afghanistan during America’s longest war watched in dismay as televised images of the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul played out in their living rooms. Veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder as a result of their military service may be experiencing symptoms that were triggered by sounds...
TALLADEGA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Submarines#Ferndale Area#Patrol Squadron#The U S Navy
AFP

'Shooting' at US army base was an 'exercise,' no casualties: official

A reported shooting at the US Army's highly secure Ft. Meade base north of Washington Thursday was just an exercise, with no casualties as originally reported, a base official said. Andrew Arconti, chief of plans and operations at the base, told AFP that the ostensible incident was a planned exercise for such emergencies, after another official had confirmed the incident to AFP. "The reports of a shooting at Fort Meade are false. This was a planned exercise," the base said in a subsequent statement. Initially, various base officials had confirmed to US media that there had been an "active shooter" who had been "contained."
MILITARY
Morganton News Herald

9/11 -- A view from the sky

There are certain events that happen that are indelible in people’s memories. The terror attacks on the U.S. on Sept. 11, 2001, is one of those events. The News Herald reached out to area residents and leaders about their memories of terrorists using commercial airplanes to attack iconic and political landmarks that wound up killing nearly 3,000 people that day. It also is still affecting the health and leading to an early grave of rescuers who responded to the attacks due to the toxic materials.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
americanmilitarynews.com

Female Fort Bliss soldier assaulted by Afghan evacuees

A female Fort Bliss soldier was assaulted on Sunday by a group of male Afghanistan evacuees at Fort Bliss’s Doña Ana Range Complex in New Mexico, officials confirmed to American Military News. The incident was first reported by Pop Smoke Media on Friday. Fort Bliss public affairs director Lt. Col....
FORT BLISS, TX
CBS New York

Gold Star Mothers, Fallen Soldiers Honored At War On Terror Memorial In Rockland County

HAVERSTRAW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Rockland County community held a solemn ceremony Friday to honor gold star mothers, whose children died serving in the U.S. armed forces. “I want to thank all of you for your perseverance, thank the sacrifices of your loved ones, and please don’t forget we’re here for you,” said Ret. U.S. Army Col. Ronald Diz. It was a warm embrace for Yolanda Lopez. Her son, Manny, was the first Rockland resident to die in the Iraq War 16 years ago. He was 20 years old. Manny’s name is etched on a panel at the War on Terror memorial in Haverstraw. It was read aloud by Renee D’Angelis, a Gold Star Mother, during the ceremony. “When I see this kind of gathering for our children, it lets us know that they’ll never be forgotten. Yes, they sacrificed their lives for us, but they will be remembered,” Lopez said. Many others at the ceremony were old soldiers who made it home and recalled friends who did not. “Makes you think, what could have been,” said Bob Schreiner, a Purple Heart recipient. Their sacrifices must be honored and remembered.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Only In Washington

This Hidden Washington Ghost Town Has A Horrifying Past

There are over three dozen known ghost towns in the state of Washington, although quite a few of them have little more remaining than empty land and distant memories. Govan is no exception, really: an old schoolhouse, a post office, and a couple of houses are all that’s left of this once-thriving ranching community. However, […] The post This Hidden Washington Ghost Town Has A Horrifying Past appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
tribuneledgernews.com

Nebraska chaplain serves soldiers returning from Afghanistan

Someone had to be the one to say it. On Aug. 30, it was United States soldiers who were the ones to break the news: The planes were full. No more refugees could be taken out of Afghanistan. “Part of their frustration, I imagine, is that they probably would have...
NEBRASKA STATE
Wbaltv.com

Pilots recall patrolling sky above Manhattan after 9/11 attacks

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — In the minutes following an attack on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, concern spread quickly between members of the Vermont Air National Guard. For Col. Dan Finnegan, like countless other Americans, the morning began with work duties before his attention shifted to a...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WDSU

Pilots recall patrolling sky above Manhattan after 9/11 attacks

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — In the minutes following an attack on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, concern spread quickly between members of the Vermont Air National Guard. For Col. Dan Finnegan, like countless other Americans, the morning began with work duties before his attention shifted to a...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy