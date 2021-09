Welcome to Oscar Experts Typing, a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discuss the Oscar race — via Slack, of course. This week, our first entry of the season, we discuss the just-premiered “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and the crowded lead acting races. Christopher Rosen: Hello, Joyce! It’s officially fall and that means only one thing: We’re back in Oscars mode and I, for one, am hyped to type about this roster of movies for the next six months. That’s actually legitimate and not even sarcasm: as we discussed this week, even in these earliest of days,...

MOVIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO