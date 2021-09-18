CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
We’re Nominating the Suit Vest as Fall’s Must-Have Item

By Monica Menda l
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 7 days ago

Business casual has taken a new form this year. With corporate offices slowly reopening and companies embracing remote work, tailoring has also evolved. Enter suit vests for women. It makes sense. For starters, we’ve stored our constricting high-waist pants, replacing them with lower-rise styles for a more relaxed fit. And since wearing a full suit feels trite, we’ve deconstructed our usual silhouette to allow for a versatile rotation of separates. On the streets of New York Fashion Week this season, we saw a more unexpected iteration of suiting take over: the waistcoat, worn singularly as a top. No shirt? No problem.

