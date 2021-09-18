CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

The Last Windrow: I'm sure the bride appreciated this gift

By John Wetrosky
Pine And Lakes News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHis daughter was given a cemetery as a wedding gift. I received a call from a fourth cousin a couple of weeks ago. I had never met this relative or even knew of his existence, but he knew of me. He was on a quest to find the final resting...

www.pineandlakes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pine And Lakes News

Faith: America finds itself at a similar crossroads

2 Chronicles 7:13 reads, “When I shut up the heavens so that there is no rain, or command the locusts to devour the land or send a plague among my people, ...”. It’s difficult to read this text and not be reminded of recent events. Could we be witnessing the events the Bible foretold as the end of the age? If so, how then should we live?
RELIGION
People

Man Heard Gabby Petito Ask Brian Laundrie 'Why Do You Have to Be So Mean?' During Dispute

A man who witnessed the Aug. 12 argument between Gabby Petito and fiancé Brian Laundrie in Moab, Utah, told police at the time that "something seemed off." According to a recently released written statement, the witness, identified only as Chris, told Moab police he was outside the Moonflower Community Cooperative near Arches National Park when he saw the couple in the middle of "some sort of dispute," KSTU reports.
MOAB, UT
Pine And Lakes News

The Last Windrow: Pheasant hunting today is a far cry from years ago

I don't want to sound like a wet blanket, but some somber news is coming out of pheasant country this fall. Bird numbers are down. So are the numbers of hunters. Not what some want to hear. Hunting reports from both South Dakota and Minnesota point to pheasant numbers down...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
thegardnernews.com

Greenwood's gift to Gardner left a lasting legacy

The Greenwood Memorial was a monument, given by a grateful son to his hometown in the memory of his community-spirited parents. Back on July 6, 1915, the official opening of the Greenwood Memorial Pool took place. Three days earlier, the memorial was open to the public with more than 5,000 townspeople viewing it.
GARDNER, MA
Pine And Lakes News

OPINION: Focus on what you do

If you want a friend, be a friend. There is never a guarantee. However, if you do not put anything into a friendship it’s certain the friendship will never grow. Keep in mind that friendships take time. The Bible says a man of too many friends will soon come to ruin,” Proverbs 18:24. Why is this? Because too much time maintaining too many friends doesn’t allow you the time you need to work your job, spend time with your family, do your school work, life work and take care of your business. If a person has ten or twenty friends to spend time with every week or even month, they will eventually neglect their family or careers.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bride#Czech#Bohemian#German
Daily Mail

Texas school board AXES black principal who was told to remove intimate Facebook snaps with white wife

A Texas school board has moved towards firing a principal over claims he pushed critical theory after he raised eyebrows over an intimate Facebook photoshoot with his wife. On Monday, the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District school board unanimously voted 7-0 for the non-renewal of Colleyville Heritage High School principal Dr. James Whitfield's contract.
SOCIETY
abc23.com

Area Family Loses Battle With COVID-19

“No matter how bad of a day I was having or the kids she always found a positive light. She was a free spirit.”. That’s what Ryan Lauf of Johnstown said about his wife, Whitney. They were together for over 10 years, with 4 little ones (all under the age...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Pine And Lakes News

Letter to the Editor: Protect students, staff, families

Now that school has started nationwide, the American Academy of Pediatrics has come out with some alarming and shocking statistics that we should all be aware of. They report that between Aug. 5 and Sept. 2, there have been 750,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in children. Last week there were 252,000 new cases.
BRAINERD, MN
gentside.co.uk

Proudly 'unmuzzled, unmasked and unvaccinated' anti-vaxx mother dies of COVID-19

A woman in the US by the name of Kristen Lowery has passed away due to the coronavirus after preaching freedom of expression and condemning masks and vaccines. The anti-vax mother-of-four would regularly post on her personal Facebook account anti vaccination rhetoric, claiming to be giving a voice to 'the vaccine injured.' The 40-year-old woman was described as being a 'free thinker' and believed people should stop at nothing to question everything.
SCIENCE
Outsider.com

‘America’s Most Wanted’ Host John Walsh Says Brian Laundrie’s Family ‘Bought Him Time’ To Flee Authorities

John Walsh, the former host of America’s Most Wanted, is wondering whether the family of Brian Laundrie bought him time to allow him to escape authorities. Eight days ago (Sept. 14), the parents of Brian Laundrie wouldn’t allow police to speak to their son. This was when his fiancée, Gabby Petito, still was missing. Authorities discovered her body this past Sunday. Laundrie still is a person of interest in the case.
CELEBRITIES
Amomama

Bride Refuses to Make Exception for Rainbow Baby at Her Child-Free Wedding

A woman in her early thirties turned to Reddit, voicing her concerns about how her brother wants her to make an exception for his rainbow baby at her adult-only wedding event. Some of the most memorable moments of our life can turn awry because of family conflicts, and this 33-year-old female experienced the same feeling. To vent out, she posted her story in Reddit's popular AITA forum, hoping to get some clarity.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Peru says body of Shining Path leader to be cremated

The Peruvian prosecutor’s office on Thursday ordered the cremation of the body of Abimael Guzmán, the leader of the brutal Shining Path insurgency who died Sept. 11 in a military jail.Authorities will collect Guzmán’s remains, which remain in a morgue in the port of El Callao, for cremation within 24 hours, in line with the law, prosecutors said in a statement. His ashes will be scattered at an undisclosed date and place.After Guzmán’s death, the Peruvian Congress passed a law requiring the bodies of those convicted of terrorism to be cremated by authorities within 24 hours of their deaths and forbidding the handover of the bodies to their families. Guzmán’s wife, Elena Iparraguirre, also sentenced to life imprisonment, had asked for the remains of her husband to be given to her, but authorities denied that request.Guzmán, 86, died in a military hospital after an illness. The former philosophy professor launched an insurgency against the state in 1980 and presided over numerous car bombings and assassinations in the years that followed. Guzmán was captured in 1992 and sentenced to life in prison for terrorism and other crimes.
AMERICAS
healththoroughfare.com

Doctor From California Refuses to Get Vaccinated for COVID-19

It may be surprising for most people, but not all doctors and those working in the medical field are willing to get vaccinated for COVID. One good example is the case of a doctor from the Californian city of Santa Barbara. Dr. Mark Abate is his name, and he’s a hematologist and oncologist with experience of over 33 years. According to Independent.com, he refuses COVID vaccination.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy