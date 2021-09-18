CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telegram Messenger Blocks Russia Opposition App During Vote

By Agence France-Presse
Voice of America
 7 days ago

MOSCOW — Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's "Smart Voting" app has disappeared from the Telegram messenger following similar moves by Apple and Google on Friday at the start of a three-day parliamentary vote in Russia. The app, which advised Navalny supporters on which candidate they should back to unseat Kremlin-aligned...

www.voanews.com

The US Sun

US warns Russia B-2 bombers are ‘on Moscow’s doorstep’ with pics of jets training to ‘mitigate threats’

THE United States has issued a reminder to Russia that it has B-2 bombers “on Moscow’s doorstep” with a picture of jets training in the region to “mitigate threats.”. The US Mission to Nato posted a picture to Twitter that showed a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber flying alongside F-15s from the US Air Force and Eurofighter Typhoons from the Royal Air Force.
MILITARY
AFP

Top US, Russian generals meet in Helsinki

The US and Russian military chiefs of staff met Wednesday in Helsinki for the first time in 20 months, amid  Washington's hopes for support to continue surveillance of extremists in Afghanistan. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley met with Chief of Russian General Staff General Valery Gerasimov, the first time since December 2019, Pentagon said in a statement. "The meeting was a continuation of talks aimed at improving military leadership communication between the two nations for the purposes of risk reduction and operational de-confliction," said Colonel Dave Butler, spokesperson for Milley. He gave no details, saying the two sides agreed to keep their conversation private.
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian election: United Russia on course for landslide victory as Communists contest vote

Russia’s 2021 legislative elections look to be ending with a landslide win for the Kremlin’s United Russia party and the prospect of protests amid evidence of mass electoral fraud.With 98 per cent of votes counted, United Russia is projected a constitutional majority in parliament. But it achieved that result on the back of a suspiciously high 49.79 popular vote — and after massively delayed results on e-voting in Moscow, which turned a number of constituencies back towards the Kremlin.The Communist party, which came a strong second even in official voting, with 19.5 percent of the vote, is refusing to accept the e-voting results. Valery Rashkin, the head of the Moscow party, has announced a protest at the capital’s central square at 7pm tonight, Monday.The Kremlin meanwhile has congratulated election officials for overseeing a “positive electoral process.” Vladimir Putin prioritised the “competitiveness, transparency and honesty of elections,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Pavel Durov
Person
Alexei Navalny
AFP

Russia opposition claims mass fraud after Putin party sweeps vote

Russia's opposition accused the authorities of mass voter fraud after election results Monday showed the ruling United Russia party winning a sweeping majority in parliament. But the party still claimed a two-thirds majority in the lower house State Duma, with United Russia's Andrei Turchak saying it was a "convincing and clean victory".
POLITICS
TechCrunch

EU warns Russia over ‘Ghostwriter’ hacking ahead of German elections

The “Ghostwriter” campaign targeted “numerous members of Parliaments, government officials, politicians, and members of the press and civil society in the EU”, according to a press release from the European Council on Friday, and was carried out “by accessing computer systems and personal accounts and stealing data.”. The statement by...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Docs#Censorship#Apps#Freedom Of Speech#Kremlin#Afp#Russian
AFP

Navalny accuses Google, Apple of becoming Putin's 'accomplices'

Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny accused Google and Apple Thursday of acting as the Kremlin's "accomplices" after the companies removed his voting app during the country's parliamentary election last week. "If something surprised me in the latest elections, it was not how (President Vladimir) Putin forged the results, but how obediently the almighty Big Tech turned into his accomplices," Navalny said on Twitter. Apple and Google removed the opposition-run "Smart Voting" app advising supporters on how to vote out Kremlin allies as polled opened across Russia last Friday. Navalny allies accused the tech giants of "censorship".
BUSINESS
newsitem.com

Russia votes in parliament election without main opposition

MOSCOW (AP) — After a few weeks of desultory campaigning but months of relentless official moves to shut down significant opposition, Russia is holding three days of voting this weekend in a parliamentary election that is unlikely to change the country’s political complexion. There’s no expectation that United Russia, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Google pulled Russia opposition app under 'extraordinary duress': sources

Google blocked new downloads of a Russian opposition voting app under "extraordinary duress," sources close to the matter said Friday, as international outrage and concern built over the decision. Earlier Friday a source close to Apple's decision told AFP the iPhone maker had relented after authorities made arrest threats against its workers in Russia. 
CELL PHONES
abc17news.com

Apple, Google remove opposition app as Russian voting begins

MOSCOW (AP) — Facing pressure from the Kremlin, Apple and Google removed an opposition-created smartphone app that tells voters which candidates are likely to defeat those backed by Russian authorities. The move comes as three days of voting began in Russia’s parliamentary election. The Russian authorities are seeking to suppress the use of Smart Voting, a strategy designed by imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny. The authorities have told Apple and Google to remove the Smart Voting app from their online stores, saying the failure to do so would be interpreted as interference in the election and make the tech giants subject to fines.
CELL PHONES
AFP

Zelensky vows 'strong response' after gun attack on aide

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday vowed a "strong response" after gunmen opened fire on a car carrying his senior aide, in what officials said was possible retaliation for a push to rein in oligarchs. More than 10 bullets hit a black Audi carrying Zelensky's advisor Sergiy Shefir during an attack near the village of Lisnyky, south of the capital Kiev, around 10 am (0700 GMT) Wednesday. The 57-year-old former scriptwriter and longtime associate of comedian-turned-politician Zelensky escaped unharmed but his driver was "seriously injured", the interior ministry said. The shooting was one of the most high-profile assassination attempts in Ukraine's modern history and came after the country's 43-year-old leader promised to reboot the political system and tackle the influence of powerful oligarchs.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ukraine's leader takes UN to task as 'retired superhero'

Leaders who are “playing” at unity and stuffing pressing problems into an overflowing bag of woe. A world that's in the same boat, but first-class passengers get the lifeboats. A United Nations that resembles ”a retired superhero" that has lost sight of what it used to be. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy certainly wasn't the only world leader at this week's U.N. General Assembly meeting to paint a dire picture of international relations. But the former actor and comedian may well have painted the most colorful one. In a speech Wednesday, he called out failures in areas from sharing coronavirus...
WORLD
Voice of America

Dramatic Drop Evident in Internet Rights for Myanmar, Belarus

Belarus and Myanmar registered a significant decline in global internet freedom ratings following political turmoil in which authorities in the two countries arrested journalists and blocked access to the internet. In its annual Freedom on the Net report, the global nonprofit Freedom House found digital rights had declined globally for...
WORLD
kfgo.com

Kremlin says more U.S. sanctions would undermine dialogue hopes

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Imposing fresh sanctions against Russia would undermine hopes for the restoration of Moscow-Washington dialogue, the Kremlin said on Friday, commenting on potential moves against its sovereign debt. U.S. lawmakers are considering proposals to expand measures targeting Russian debt to secondary market trading. Some Russian debt is already...
FOREIGN POLICY

