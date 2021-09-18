CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Blanc, MI

An Open Letter to Those In Charge of Traffic Lights in Grand Blanc

By Lisa Marie
 7 days ago
I am pretty sure their is a chain of command for things like this, but why not just cut to the chase, and put it out there and see who bites. Here's the deal... Grand Blanc has a serious issue right now at the intersection of Dort Highway and Reid Road. The intersection has become incredibly busy due to construction in other areas of Grand Blanc and in turn as made the maneuvering the spot nothing short of dangerous.

club937.com

Burton, MI
