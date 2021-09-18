CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Thorpe, PA

Masking debate continues in Jim Thorpe

By Chris Reber creber@tnonline.com
Times News
 7 days ago

Jim Thorpe school board members say they oppose mask mandates, but they have taken no official action to oppose Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration’s orders. The board discussed mask mandates during the public comment period of Wednesday’s school board meeting. Several members said they agreed that masks should be a parent’s...

www.tnonline.com

Times News

Jim Thorpe resident named PennDOT executive for maintenance

Jack W. Hubbard was named assistant district executive for maintenance in Engineering District 5 by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) on Friday. “Jack has a wealth of knowledge and years of experience,” District Executive Michael W. Rebert said. “He has been a valuable, dedicated member of the PennDOT team...
JIM THORPE, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Ringgold School District parents debate mask mandate

Three parents expressed their disappointment with Ringgold School District’s decision to follow state orders requiring masks be worn in schools, regardless of vaccination status. One parent said “fear mongering” is being used by those at the state level who are advocating for masks in school. After listening to the parent’s...
RINGGOLD TOWNSHIP, PA
mountain-topmedia.com

Pikeville schools to continue masking

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Pikeville Independent is the latest school district to announce it would continue to require masking in its buildings, despite a move by the Republican-led state legislature to scrap the statewide school mask mandate. Senate Bill 1 — passed into law Thursday night despite a gubernatorial veto —...
PIKEVILLE, KY
Indiana Gazette

RGGI debate continues after committees pass resolutions

The 3-2 decision of the Independent Regulatory Review Commission to uphold the state Environmental Quality Board’s proposal for Pennsylvania’s inclusion in the Northeast Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and its carbon dioxide budget trading program received a party-line rebuke Tuesday from the state Senate Environmental Resources & Energy Committee. “I for...
INDIANA, PA
Government
Times News

Never-ending debate over masking in schools

The Tamaqua Area School District is unique among the nearly 500 districts in Pennsylvania. It is the only one which received what can be essentially called a cease-and-desist order from the state Education Department, scolding board members and urging them to start complying with a state Health Department ruling that requires students and school personnel to be masked.
TAMAQUA, PA
wach.com

Lexington One talks mask debate, tables resolution over Proviso

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WACH) - Lexington County School District One's Tuesday night board meeting sparked a heated debate over masks in schools. The district starting the meeting by laying out a special PowerPoint slide presentation, which included the percentages of evidence of in-school spread between the 2021-2022 school year, mitigation strategies, the impact of e-learning and the back-and-forth shift with in-person learning, and if the board should consider a mask requirement.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
Times News

Jim Thorpe borough council

Jim Thorpe Borough Council approved the following items during last week’s council meeting:. • Extended the COVID Disaster Declaration to Oct. 15. • Ratified the Hurricane Ida Disaster Declaration of Sept. 1. • The Blight Remediation Grant engineering proposal for 204 Center Ave., Jim Thorpe; engineering proposal for 209 N....
JIM THORPE, PA
cbslocal.com

North Allegheny Mask Debate Continues At Virtual School Board Meeting

MCCANDLESS, Pa. (KDKA) — The North Allegheny school board held Wednesday’s meeting online after tempers flared at a previous meeting, but parents still voiced their opinions about masks in schools. Dozens of parents did not hold back their feelings about mask-wearing in schools during the virtual school board meeting. “I...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Times News

Lehighton retains masks policy

Lehighton Area School District’s board of directors shot down a motion Monday night to defy the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s order requiring masks to be worn inside school buildings. Director David Bradley made the motion to give parents the option on whether or not to mask their child. “Until such...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. educators ask for a seat at the table in response to K-12 mask mandate, COVID-19 mitigation

"We as school administrators have been put in a position to absorb everything that politics creates, and it is breaking the will of decent, loving people," Jefferson County-Dubois Area Vocational-Technical School Director Barry Fillman. "They cannot get at you to air their grievances. They come to us.” The post Pa. educators ask for a seat at the table in response to K-12 mask mandate, COVID-19 mitigation appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Times-Tribune

Williamsburg Independent will continue to require masks

WILLIAMSBURG—Williamsburg Independent students, staff and visitors will continue to be required to wear masks while inside the school and on buses after Tuesday evening’s special-called meeting of the Williamsburg Board of Education. The decision comes after Senate Bill 1 was passed by the Kentucky General Assembly last week, removing the...
WILLIAMSBURG, KY
theloganjournal.com

Logan Schools to continue masking protocols

This was written in the form of a letter and was addressed to “Logan County Families. On Thursday, Sept. 9, Senate Bill 1 became law in Kentucky allowing school districts to make the local decision regarding masking in schools. Based on local and regional health data and current recommendations from the Kentucky Department of Public Health and the Barren River Health Department, we will continue to implement current masking protocols.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
Journal-News

Intense debate continues on Ohio critical race theory bills

Dozens of people lined up in a packed hearing room in the Ohio Statehouse Wednesday afternoon to lambast two proposed, closely related bills on how educators teach about racism and other “divisive concepts.”. House Bills 322 and 327 were getting their third hearings before the Ohio House State and Local...
OHIO STATE
CBS Philly

Gov. Tom Wolf Says 85% Of Adult Pennsylvanians Are At Least Partially Vaccinated

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania hit a COVID vaccination milestone Friday, with 85% of adults at least partially vaccinated. According to Gov. Tom Wolf, vaccine providers across Pennsylvania have administered 12,645,207 COVID vaccines. The state ranks ninth in the country for first doses. We just reached 85% of Pennsylvania adults with at least one dose of COVID vaccine. This is a major milestone in our collective fight against a deadly pandemic. Thank you for getting vaccinated and protecting the health of your fellow Pennsylvanians. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) September 24, 2021 “I would like to thank all Pennsylvanians who have done their part to stop the spread of the virus and strongly encourage all eligible Pennsylvanians who have not yet gotten vaccinated to do so as soon as possible,” Gov. Wolf said in a statement. Last week, the state’s Department of Health announced 94% of the state’s COVID cases were of unvaccinated people.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times News

Carbon County Commissioners

The Carbon County Commissioners, on Thursday, acted on the following items:. • Approved the appointment of Thomas Wildoner of Jim Thorpe to a five-year term on the Parks and Recreation Commission. • Approved the distribution of $20,357.59 from the City of Bethlehem to various school districts and townships representing payment...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro Sues To Block GOP Election Subpoena

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s attorney general sued Thursday to block a Republican-approved subpoena to state election officials in what Republicans call a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election, spurred on by former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims that he was cheated out of victory. The lawsuit from state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, is the second thus far targeting a subpoena approved last week by the Republican-controlled Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee. Both were filed in the state’s Commonwealth Court. Shapiro’s office broadly asked the court to block the subpoena because, it said, it serves no legitimate legislative purpose and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Grand Haven Tribune

Parents call for statewide school mask mandate; lawmakers debate forbidding them

A coalition of Michigan parents who say they’re fighting against anti-mask protesters called for leaders to enact a statewide mask mandate on Wednesday. The call-to-action contrasts directly with scenes from Lansing on Tuesday, where lawmakers debated a package of bills that, among other provisions, would prohibit a statewide mask mandate. It’s unlikely Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would sign any of the bills if they reach her desk.
EDUCATION
Times News

Jim Thorpe woman receives PSU human rights award

A Jim Thorpe woman was among the first recipients of the Ona Judge Award for Human Rights. Christine Penn was awarded for advocating and educating on behalf of the trans community. The award was given by the Human Rights Society, a joint student organization at Penn State Law in University...
JIM THORPE, PA
butlerradio.com

Masks Debated By Parents At Butler School Board Meeting

The Butler Area School District continues to be caught in the middle between the medical and educational mandates of the state and parents who believe mask mandates to be useless or harmful. A large number of parents and guardians of children in the district chose to attend Monday night’s school...
BUTLER, PA

