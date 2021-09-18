CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Yemen Houthi rebels execute 9 over senior official's killing

By AHMED AL-HAJ, SAMY MAGDY Associated Press
Argus Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels executed on Saturday nine people they said were involved in the killing of a senior rebel official in an airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition more than three years ago. The execution took place by firing squad and was held in public, early in...

www.argus-press.com

Comments / 0

Related
tribuneledgernews.com

Yemen's rebels execute 9 convicted of assassinating key leader

SANA'A, Yemen — Yemen's Houthi rebels on Saturday executed nine people convicted of involvement in assassinating a senior Houthi leader more than three years ago in the war-torn country, a rebel-controlled news agency reported. In April 2018, the former head of the rebel Supreme Political Council, Saleh al-Sammadi, and several...
MIDDLE EAST
Arkansas Online

Houthis in Yemen execute 9 people linked to airstrike

SANAA, Yemen -- Yemen's Houthi rebels on Saturday executed nine people they said were involved in the killing of a senior rebel official in an airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition more than three years ago. The public execution by firing squad took place early in the morning in the rebel-held...
MIDDLE EAST
kdal610.com

Yemen’s Houthis execute nine men for involvement in Samad death

DUBAI (Reuters) – Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement said on Saturday that authorities had executed nine men who were convicted of involvement in the 2018 killing of Saleh al-Samad, then the armed group’s top civilian leader. Samad, who held the post of president in the Houthi-controlled administration which runs most of...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Targeted Killing#The Rebel#Tahrir Square#Ap#Saudi#Iranian#The Associated Press#Israeli#Gulf Arab#Yemeni#U N
AFP

Over 140 killed in clashes for Yemen's Marib: military sources

More than 140 rebels and pro-government troops have been killed this week as fighting intensifies for Yemen's strategic northern city of Marib, military and medical sources told AFP Friday.  But despite agreeing to a ceasefire in Hodeida, violent clashes have since broken out between the rebels and pro-government troops around the strategic city.
MILITARY
go955.com

Houthis rally in north Yemen as their fighters push south

SANAA (Reuters) – Thousands of supporters of Yemen’s Houthis rallied in the capital Sanaa on Tuesday to celebrate the seventh anniversary of the ousting of the government, as the group’s fighters pushed through frontlines in oil-producing regions of the country. The Iran-aligned movement swept into the capital and most of...
ADVOCACY
US News and World Report

Yemen's Houthis Near Marib City, Eyeing Yemen Gas and Oil Fields

DUBAI (Reuters) - Houthi military forces are intensifying their push towards the central Yemeni city of Marib, which is held by the Saudi-backed government, and are stepping up fighting in the south, Houthi group and Yemeni military sources said on Thursday. After recent advances and fierce fighting, Houthi military spokesman...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

UN: In war, 16 million Yemenis 'marching' toward starvation

The head of the U.N. food agency is warning that 16 million people in Yemen “are marching towards starvation” and says food rations for millions in the war-torn nation will be cut in October unless new funding arrives.David Beasley said Wednesday at a high-level meeting on Yemen’s humanitarian crisis that the United States Germany, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and other donors stepped up when the World Food Program was running out of money earlier this year and “because of that we averted famine and catastrophe.”WFP is running out of money again and without new funding reductions will...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Middle East
sandiegouniontribune.com

Clashes between Yemen’s rebels, government forces kill 35

SANAA, Yemen — Flighting flared up this week between Yemen’s Houthi rebels and pro-government forces in the country’s southern province of Shabwa, killing 35 from both sides, tribal leaders and security officials said Thursday. Clashes are now in their third day in several districts of the largely government-controlled province, including...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Taliban official: Strict punishment, executions will return

One of the founders of the Taliban and the chief enforcer of its harsh interpretation of Islamic law when they last ruled Afghanistan said the hard-line movement will once again carry out executions and amputations of hands, though perhaps not in public.In an interview with The Associated Press, Mullah Nooruddin Turabi dismissed outrage over the Taliban’s executions in the past, which sometimes took place in front of crowds at a stadium, and he warned the world against interfering with Afghanistan’s new rulers“Everyone criticized us for the punishments in the stadium, but we have never said anything about their laws...
AFGHANISTAN
Fox News

Taliban have a 2-front war headed their way

With the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan complete and the Taliban the sole authority in Kabul, the tough task of governing now falls on the shoulders of Islamist militants who have been out of power for 20 years. The Taliban’s greatest obstacle to consolidating control over the entire country is likely to be fellow Islamist militants of the Islamic State’s affiliate in Afghanistan, known as Islamic State Khorasan Province, or ISIS-K.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

'Taliban are going door-to-door checking for blue passports': Pregnant US woman trapped in Afghanistan says militants are hunting Americans while lawmaker claims six US planes have been stopped from leaving Kabul

A pregnant California native still trapped in Afghanistan says the Taliban are going door to door hunting for Americans. Nasria, 25, who requested only her first name be used out of fear for her safety, is one of the roughly 100 Americans believed to still be stuck in the country, and trying to find a way out.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Haitian migrants with the right color-coded passes are DUMPED at a border gas station in the US after: Up to 3K remain under the bridge and another camp has sprung up in Mexico

US officials are using color-coded tickets to grant Haitian migrants entry into the US, and are releasing many of the migrants at a gas station near the border that is used as a Greyhound bus stop. Migrants with blue or yellow tickets, signifying families and pregnant women respectively, are being...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Mexican forces surround border migrant camp

A camp where more than 14,000 migrants had waited along the Texas border just days ago was dramatically smaller at dawn Thursday, while across the river in Mexico, Haitian migrants in a growing camp awoke surrounded by security forces as a helicopter thundered overhead .Both governments appeared eager to end the increasingly politicized humanitarian situation at the border, even as the U.S. expulsion of Haitians to their troubled homeland caused blowback for the administration of President Joe Biden The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti, Daniel Foote, submitted a letter of resignation protesting the “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Blinken sees unity on Taliban after talks with Pakistan, China

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday he believed the world was united on pressing the Taliban after speaking with Pakistan, China and Russia, key players with Afghanistan's new rulers. Blinken met Thursday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly with his counterpart from Pakistan, the chief ally of the Taliban regime that was toppled by US troops in 2001, and held talks with ministers of the four other veto-wielding Security Council members including China and Russia on Wednesday evening. "I think there is very strong unity of approach and unity of purpose," Blinken told reporters. "The Taliban says that it seeks legitimacy, that it seeks support, from the international community. The relationship that it has with the international community is going to be defined by the actions it takes."
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy