Kaya Scodelario pregnant with second child

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaya Scodelario has revealed that she and husband Benjamin Walker are expecting their second child together.

Us Weekly

Jeannie Mai Jenkins Is Pregnant, Expecting 1st Child With Husband Jeezy After Miscarriage

The Real family is growing! Jeannie Mai Jenkins and husband Jeezy are expecting their first child together, she announced on The Real on Monday, September 20. “I can definitely say that our Real fam is growing, and it’s been really hard to keep all of these secrets from you guys because we’ve had so much to reveal here at the show, including the fact that I am pregnant,” the California native, 42, said on the show. “It feels surreal because this is the same home that I said so many defiant things. You know, I was like, ‘I know exactly what I want. I know exactly what kind of woman I want to be,’ and I always said I’d never be a mom. There’s so many reasons now that are coming to fruition as to why I would have said that then, but I do know that you never say never, and that love can really change you and I’m so thankful to be on a show that’s really helped me to grow and to evolve and to see myself differently that I would have ever imagined seeing myself.
Jeannie Mai Is Pregnant With Her First Child

The Real co-host Jeannie Mai has announced that she is pregnant by husband, rapper Jeezy. In the past, the talk show host was open about the fact that she never wanted children, which put a strain on her marriage to her first husband, Freddy. During yesterday's (September 20th) episode of...
Kaya Scodelario
It’s a girl! Rachel Platten gives birth to second child

Rachel Platten has given birth to her second child with husband Kevin Lazan: a baby girl named Sophie Jo. The 40-year-old “Fight Song” singer announced the happy news on her Instagram Wednesday, revealing her daughter was born at home in a water birth on September 9 after “2.5 grueling days of labor.”
Kirsten Dunst welcomes second child!

Kirsten Dunst welcomed her second child into the world earlier this year. The 39-year-old actor secretly gave birth to a baby boy named James Robert four months ago, and announced the news in an interview with the New York Times.
Popculture

Kelly Clarkson's Former Stepdaughter Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock is going to be a grandpa. Blackstock, Clarkson's former, will be a first-time gramp as his daughter Savannah Blackstock and boyfriend Quentin Lee's are expecting their first child together. 19-year-old Savannah broke the news with a baby bump photo on her Instagram account on Wednesday, Sept. 21. "The most precious secret we've ever kept," she wrote.
Hello Magazine

Elton John shares agonising health update that leaves fans in tears

Sir Elton John broke the sad news on Thursday that he has been forced to reschedule his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing health issues. The singer shared a heartfelt statement on social media in which he revealed he has been in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.
People

Christopher Meloni Surprises Mariska Hargitay as They Attend US Open with Their Spouses

Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay enjoyed each other's company during an evening off from filming their respective Law & Order shows. Meloni, 60, surprised his former Special Victims Unit costar, 57, with a friendly kiss on the forehead on Friday, as he arrived in the Grey Goose box at the US Open to watch Novak Djokovic take on Alexander Zverev. Although Hargitay knew her longtime scene partner would be in attendance, she reportedly wasn't aware they'd be seated in the same box.
Dancing with the Stars pro reacts to not being asked back for season 30

Now-former Dancing with the Stars pro Keo Motsepe has spoken out after to not being asked back for season 30 of the show, the US version of Strictly Come Dancing. The news was announced on Thursday (September 2), with Keo seemingly hinting he'd have liked to return. "While it's disappointing...
Hello Magazine

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law mourns devastating death in emotional post

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law, actress Meredith Hagner, shared some devastating news with her fans on social media at the start of the week. The mother-of-one announced the death of her beloved rescue dog Bowie, who sadly passed away in her arms. Wyatt Russell's wife shared a series of photos of the...
Another daytime talk show loses a host

Another co-host of a daytime talk show is leaving. Elaine Welterroth, a former editor of Teen Vogue, is leaving as a co-host of "The Talk," which airs weekdays on most CBS stations. After just one year on the air, Welteroth announced Tuesday that she is leaving, Entertainment Weekly reports. Carrie...
Best Life

The 18 Most Secretive Celebrity Couples of the Past 40 Years

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez—there are plenty of celebrity couples out there who are more than happy to share their love with the world on social media and on the red carpet. But not everyone wants all eyes on their relationship, especially when they're feeling things out with someone new. Even in Hollywood, there have been plenty of celebrity couples who were so low-key about dating each other (and breaking up with each other) that you may not have even realized they were ever together. Read on to hear more about these secretive pairs.
The Conners season 4 spoilers: Prepare for big Dan, Louise wedding

We knew that The Conners season 4 was going to kick off in a big way, and that is with an installment that would play out live on both coasts. Beyond just that, though, there are a number of other exciting things worth looking forward to, as well. Take, for example, the upcoming wedding featuring Dan and Louise! This is something that should prove to be a romantic occasion, but also a funny one since you’ve got a chance to hear just about every main character chime in with some of their thoughts.
Best Life

See Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's Twins Now in Rare Photos

Sarah Jessica Parker has been busy filming the upcoming Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, all over New York City. But at home, she's not Carrie Bradshaw; she's the mom of three kids—18-year-old James and 12-year-old twins Tabitha and Loretta—with her husband of 24 years, Matthew Broderick. The couples' kids are all headed into very big school years: the twins are off to seventh grade and the couple's oldest is heading to college. In honor of the milestone, Parker shared rare photos of her children on Instagram. To see what they're up to now, read on!
Hello Magazine

Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay shares health update following horror injury

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay has shared an uplifting health update following her nasty fall back in July, which caused her to break her right ankle. Just two months on from the horrific accident, the actress - who is has been playing Captain Olivia Benson on the NBC drama for more than 20 years - has revealed that she is able to walk again without the use of crutches.
