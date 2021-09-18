CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
India

Need of the hour is Indianisation of our legal system: CJI

Birmingham Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Saturday stressed the need for 'Indianisation' of the legal system and said that system practices and rules being colonial in origin may not be best suited to the needs of the Indian population. Speaking at an event...

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

India’s top court to set up panel to investigate Pegasus snooping claims

India’s Supreme Court on Thursday said it will set up a committee to investigate allegations that the military-grade spyware Pegasus was used to snoop on at least 300 mobile phone numbers in the country.NV Ramana, the chief justice of India (CJI), said the court will finalise members of the technical committee soon and pass orders in the case next week. According to reports published by a media consortium on 18 July, the Pegasus spyware was used by a client of the Israeli firm NSO Group to snoop on 300 Indian phone numbers, including those of prominent journalists, politicians, government...
INDIA
Birmingham Star

Industry-Academia-Government collaboration is need of hour

New Delhi (Delhi) [India], September 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): PanIIT India, an umbrella body representing the alumni of IITs, organized its flagship event - PI-WOT 2021 - Global Virtual Technology Summit on September 17th - 18th. The 36-hour long mega event with more than 100 eminent speakers, 15000 delegates and 10 knowledge...
INDIA
Birmingham Star

Rethink on hartal culture: BJP's Muraleedharan to LDF, UDF

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 25 (ANI): Union Minister of state for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Friday urged Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) to introspect whether promoting 'hartal culture' would do any good for attracting investment to Kerala. While delivering an inaugural speech in Exporters...
INDIA
Birmingham Star

MOA elects Namdev Shirgaonkar as Secretary General

Mumbai [Maharashtra], September 25 (ANI): Maharashtra Olympic Association has appointed Namdev Shirgaonkar as its Secretary General. His appointment came at the back of an unopposed election. Shirgaonkar previously held the position of Vice President at the Maharashtra Olympic Association. "The biggest agenda is to support athletes and make sure that...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Basavaraj Bommai
Birmingham Star

Amit Shah attends 'National Cooperative Conference'

By Rajnish SinghNew Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Union Home and Cooperative Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that cooperative movement is the "only way" to uplift the poor in the country, as well as this sector, will help in fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's five trillion economy vision. Addressing...
INDIA
abovethelaw.com

Attorney Sentenced To 7 1/2 Years In Prison For ‘Systematically Defrauding’ Biglaw Firm

A former Cooley attorney, James Brien, was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for “systematically defrauding” the law firm and another former employer, the English governmental agency Commonwealth Secretariat, for over £640,000 ($886,000). His scheme involved diverting payments made by both the Commonwealth Secretariat and Cooley to his own bank account.
LAW
Business Insider

Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Stephen Breyer want to convince you that the Supreme Court isn't political, but experts say 'it's naive to think people will' believe them

Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Stephen Breyer have tried to defend the Supreme Court's integrity. "This court is not comprised of a bunch of partisan hacks," Barrett said at the McConnell Center this week. Yet experts said they're ignoring the realities of how politics affects the court and its justices.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Court System#Supreme Court Judges#Legal System#Ani#India Nv Ramana#Indian#The Judges And Courts#The Chief Justice#Justice Bv Nagarathna
Vanity Fair

Justice Clarence Thomas, Who Upheld Texas Abortion Ban: It’s a Shame the Media Politicizes the Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arguably the bench’s most conservative member, bemoaned the politicization of judges and warned against the highest court becoming “the most dangerous” branch of government during a Thursday speech at the University of Notre Dame. “I think the media makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference. So if they think you are antiabortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out,” said the George H. W. Bush–appointed justice, per a Washington Post report. “They think you’re for this or for that. They think you become like a politician. That’s a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions.”
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
US News and World Report

Pennsylvania High Court OKs 'Comfort Dogs' for Witnesses

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has said yes to canines in the courtroom under certain conditions. Canines in the courtroom? The Pennsylvania Supreme Court says yes — under certain conditions. A trial witness may be accompanied by a “comfort dog” if the animal will help yield reliable, complete and truthful testimony,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Supreme Court sets Barrett ceremonial swearing-in for Oct. 1

The Supreme Court says it will hold a ceremonial swearing-in for Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Oct. 1, delayed by nearly a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.Attendance for the courtroom ceremony will be by invitation only, the court said Friday. The building remains closed to the public.There was no word Friday whether former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump would be at the swearing-in, known as an investiture. They did attend the ceremony for Trump's other two high court appointees, Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh Barrett was confirmed by the Senate, 52-48, just days before the 2020 presidential election to take the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and entrench a conservative majority on the high court. She was officially sworn in in late October.
CONGRESS & COURTS
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy