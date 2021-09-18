India to procure more than 25 crore doses per month: Govt S
7 days ago
New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): India set a world record by administering 2.5 crore COVID vaccine doses in a single day on Friday. The country's target is to procure more than 25 crore doses per month, said a government source. "India will get about 20 crore doses of Covishield...
In 2018, we reported how the South Indian state of Kerala beat back the deadly Nipah virus. Local filmmakers and musicians even made a celebratory music video about it. Three years later, the state is faced with yet a new case of Nipah — its third outbreak since 2018 — and it couldn't have come at a worse time. Kerala, known for its palm-lined beaches on the Arabian Sea, is still reeling after a caseload of 4 million COVID infections since the pandemic began.
NEW DELHI — India gave out 25 million doses during a special COVID-19 vaccination drive organized on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. The campaign took place Friday as Modi turned 71. The Health Ministry said Saturday the special drive had raised India's overall vaccinations to more than 790 million.
India’s industrial production grew faster than expected in July, preliminary data from the statistics ministry showed Friday. Industrial production grew 11.5 percent year-on-year, which was faster than the 10.7 percent increase economists had expected. In the same month of 2020, production had shrunk 10.5 percent as the lockdown to limit...
The SEC allows Sputnik Light to conduct phase 3 trials in India. This Covid-19 vaccine is single dose vaccine. Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Russian Direct Investment Fund will be to conducting the trials. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization gave a sta....
NEW DELHI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - India’s Vodafone Idea is confident it can reach a fundraising deal with potential investors, bolstered by a federal government package that provides much-needed relief to the debt-ridden mobile carrier, its chief executive officer said on Wednesday. Vodafone Idea, with a net debt of 1.91...
India’s Supreme Court on Thursday said it will set up a committee to investigate allegations that the military-grade spyware Pegasus was used to snoop on at least 300 mobile phone numbers in the country.NV Ramana, the chief justice of India (CJI), said the court will finalise members of the technical committee soon and pass orders in the case next week. According to reports published by a media consortium on 18 July, the Pegasus spyware was used by a client of the Israeli firm NSO Group to snoop on 300 Indian phone numbers, including those of prominent journalists, politicians, government...
Cambodia and Bangladesh both received more COVID-19 vaccines from China on Friday. PHNOM PENH, DHAKA, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia on Friday received a new batch of 3 million doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines, as Bangladesh received a new batch of Sinopharm vaccines. A flight carrying the vaccine, purchased...
New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): India has rejected the statement made by the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson that the Galwan valley incident took place because India violated all the treaties and agreements and encroached upon China's territory illegally and crossed the line. Responding sharply to the assertion, India in...
India will export eight million coronavirus vaccine jabs by the end of October after ending its ban on sending doses abroad, a top foreign ministry official said Saturday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to resume exports at a meeting of leaders from the so-called Quad in Washington as India, Japan, Australia, and the US try to counter growing Chinese influence across the Asia-Pacific region.
Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters on Saturday that most of the eight million doses of the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine will be sent to Asia-Pacific countries.
"This would be ready by the end of October. This is an immediate delivery, from the Quad into the Indo-Pacific region," Shringla told reporters.
Washington [US], September 25 (ANI): Leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) on Friday appreciated India's announcement to resume exports of Covid-19 vaccines in October. In a first in-person Quad Leaders' Summit hosted by US President Joe Biden and joined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison...
By Rajnish SinghNew Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Union Home and Cooperative Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that cooperative movement is the "only way" to uplift the poor in the country, as well as this sector, will help in fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's five trillion economy vision. Addressing...
Washington [US], September 25 (ANI): The Quad countries - United States, India, Japan and Australia - have pledged to donate more than 120 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses globally, in addition to the vaccines financed through COVAX. In a joint statement, released by the White House on Friday (local time) the...
New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): TalSuccess, a brand of Quint Consulting Services (Quint), a leading talent transformation service provider, today announced the launch of a partnership with ROI Institute, Inc. to deliver ROI services in India. ROI Institute is the global leader in measuring and evaluating the investment in...
New York [US], September 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) here on Saturday invited the global manufacturers of vaccines to come and make vaccines in India, stressing that the country's "faith is to serve people". "Understanding...
New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday called for addressing the shortage of trained human resources in the health sector on a war footing. His remarks came while addressing the convocation of the University College of Medical Sciences, New Delhi today. Noting the low...
New York [US], September 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the country's coronavirus certification platform CoWIN at his United Nations General Assembly's address, underlining that it felicitated the vaccination process. While addressing the 76th session of UNGA here, PM Modi said, "India's vaccine delivery platform CoWIN is...
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Streets and homes were inundated with floodwaters and transportation ground to a halt on Monday when the Indian city of Kolkata received more than 50% of its normal rainfall for the entire month of September in just 24 hours. AccuWeather forecasters say an area of low...
New York [US], September 25 (ANI): On the sidelines of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) here, UK Minister of State Foreign Commonwealth and Development Affairs Tariq Ahmad conveyed to Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla that British officials were working to resolve quarantine issue for Indians travellers entering the UK.
New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI/SRV Media): World Against Corruption (WAC) People Council and WAC Global Human Rights Foundation (Maharashtra) awarded renowned Dr Bhasker Sharma with the International Prestigious Award 2021 on 29 August 2021 along with prize money of one lakh rupees for his contribution to the field of medicine and health.
India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
