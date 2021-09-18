CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Day-of musings + score prediction: Clemson vs. Georgia Tech

By Anna Hickey
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article— For the past two weeks, D.J. Uiagalelei has been hearing noise from the outside about how something is just off with his game. He's got a poor performance out of the way and a bounce-back performance out of the way. Three times the charm? No, I don't expect all footwork, fundamental, timing, and even decision-making items requiring improvement to be cured in a week, but let's see if he makes his biggest step of the season so far from Week 2 to Week 3.

