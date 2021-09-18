Day-of musings + score prediction: Clemson vs. Georgia Tech

— For the past two weeks, D.J. Uiagalelei has been hearing noise from the outside about how something is just off with his game. He's got a poor performance out of the way and a bounce-back performance out of the way. Three times the charm? No, I don't expect all footwork, fundamental, timing, and even decision-making items requiring improvement to be cured in a week, but let's see if he makes his biggest step of the season so far from Week 2 to Week 3.