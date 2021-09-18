Texas Football: 3 key visiting prospects this weekend vs. Rice
Texas Football (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Some big news has come about for both the 2022 and 2023 Texas football recruiting classes ahead of the final game of the non-conference schedule for the regular season. Texas is set to get some big visitors on campus this weekend as new head coach Steve Sarkisian and his squad take on the Rice Owls out of the Conference-USA at home on the night of Sep. 18.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0