This Best-Selling Mini Rice Cooker Is a Must-Have for Small Kitchens—and It Costs Less Than $30
Many home cooks like using rice cookers to prepare some of their favorite starchy side dishes—these handy kitchen gadgets take the guesswork out of the process and help you achieve perfectly cooked grains with minimal effort. But what if you don't like leftovers? Or don't have enough countertop real estate or storage options? Luckily, this tiny rice cooker is here to save the day, and it's less than $30. It's so popular with small families and apartment owners, in fact, that it's racked up over 16,500 five-star ratings on Amazon and is the number one best-seller.www.realsimple.com
Comments / 4