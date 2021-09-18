CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rules in Place for Deer and Bear Hunting in New York

By Jess
 7 days ago
With September here, hunters across the Hudson Valley and New York State are ready to get out and about. The Department of Environmental Conservation has announced new rules for deer and bear hunting season in New York. DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a statement "New York has a long and proud tradition of deer and bear hunting and with these new rules, DEC is building on that tradition by expanding opportunities for hunters, increasing antlerless harvest where needed, and improving hunter safety."

