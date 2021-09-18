CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heeeeere's Johnny: Golfweek exclusive Q&A with Johnny Miller, Part I

By Adam Schupak
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
NAPA, Calif. — Johnny Miller wants to make one thing perfectly clear: he hasn’t done an interview all year.

“If nothing else you have a rare interview,” he says.

For 29 years, if someone was choking during an NBC golf telecast you better believe that as lead analyst he was going to let the viewer know.

When Miller retired in 2019, the winner of 25 tournaments, including two majors, said he tried to emulate former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Don Meredith, who hung up his microphone for ABC’s Monday Night Football and disappeared from the spotlight.

Miller is more than happy to turn up for a golf fundraiser if he believes in the cause and still manages to do a few corporate gigs, but only the Fortinet Championship at his beloved Silverado Resort & Spa, where he is part of the ownership group and typically does a stint in the broadcast booth as well as hosts the trophy presentation, brings the 74-year-old World Golf Hall of Fame member around the life he’s done his best to leave behind.

Q: How is retirement?

Johnny Miller kisses the Claret Jug after winning the Open Championship by six strokes at Royal Birkdale in 1976. Associated Press file photo

JM: It’s been an adjustment, let’s put it that way. My wife has fallen in love with her two horses, and that part has been great for her. She’s a happy camper, and rides like six days a week. I’ve got kind of a quiet little life down there in Pacific Grove, right on the ocean; it’s a beautiful location.

I hit a few balls at Spyglass still. I can’t swing very hard because I’ve got a groin tear on the right side. I’ll putt a little bit. But I just go over there and pretty much have my tuna fish every – not every day, but five days a week or something. I just love tuna fish.

To me, my life is pretty simple. I walk every day, and then, of course, the highlight is when I come back up to Napa or go to Utah for the grandkids. I love being a grandpa. The most joy comes from our 24 grandkids.

GW: 24? That’s a lot.

JM: Yeah, Nicklaus, every time I see him, he’ll say, “How many grandkids you got now, John?” I say, Jack, it’s not a tournament, I’ve got 24, you’ve got 20, whatever it is.

GW: What's the key to getting kids into the game?

Johnny Miller is one of the co-owners of Silverado Resort.

JM: The key is to encourage them. My dad said the secret of getting kids to get good is that you want to compliment them, not fake compliments but tell them that you’re improving, this is what we’ve got to do to get to the next level, you’re doing great, I’m really proud of you, and then every once in a while throw in a little bit of, not criticism, but got to make a few changes, you’ve got to make a change here but then add more compliments.

A lot of parents just look at the negative things they’re doing instead of trying to accentuate the positive. I take people out to my ranches after I finish them and show them around and say, “What did you think of the ranch?” and they say, “Those are the biggest cow turds I’ve ever seen in my life.” That’s what some people see. They just see the cow turds, including with their kids. I’ll say, “You really need to focus on the good parts of every person and sort of develop those things.” And just love them; that’s the main thing.

GW: If you started over in life, what would you be when you grew up?

JM: If it wasn’t going to be in golf, I would have liked to have been a builder or developer. I’ve owned I think it’s 56 properties since I’ve been married. I just love buying run-down properties, especially ranches, and getting out there. I love picking up trash, making things look better, cleaning things up. I just love the fact of beautifying properties; does that make sense? Like that’s why I like golf course design, because you’re dealing with – you’re making something that’s nothing, quote-unquote, and turning it into this beautiful thing. So, I’ve got a little bit of Johnny Appleseed in me.

GW: Have TV golf announcers gotten too soft?

Phil Mickelson with Hall of Famers Gary Player and Johnny Miller at Mickelson’s induction at the 2012 World Golf Hall of Fame. Photo by Marc Serota/Getty Images

JM: Well, they’ve always been soft. There’s only been one Simon Cowell and you’re looking at him.

This is a really an important thing I’m going to tell you. The greatness of golf – whether you’re a 100 shooter or whatever – is how well you can finish off your milkshake bet or whatever. The greatness of golf is handling your nerves and your choking point and whether you can perform when you need to.

So to ignore that, which has been basically ignored by every golf announcer except for me, and say a guy has swung all over, he’s choking – my very first tournament, Peter Jacobsen has got this downhill lie over water in front of the green, and when you try to hit it over water on a downhill lie, like 15 at Augusta, and you try to hit it high off that downslope, you either hit it thin or fat, that shot. It happened to Seve when he hit it in the drink at the Masters. I said, this is like the perfect situation to choke on.

Now, I didn’t say that Peter would choke on that shot, but no one had ever said choke in the history of golf, OK. Now, I’m not bragging, but that’s the way I viewed the game. It’s how well can you handle the choke factor, and to sort of ignore that because it’s uncomfortable or – you don’t have to say choke, but to not talk about the pressure, that’s why people loved Tiger is because he could actually raise his level to win tournaments. He was the opposite of folding under pressure. He was the best ever at that, better than Jack even.

The great champions can lift their game to get the job done or make the great shot, and I was willing to go there. Too many announcers want to be friends with their fellow players, even though they’re announcers. I don’t know, they just don’t talk about it.

The people are starving for the truth. They’re starving to know what’s really happening. But you can’t just say a guy is choking. You have to say the guy has played fades all week long, now all of a sudden he’s hitting hooks, you know he might be choking. Or he hasn’t missed a putt inside six feet, now he’s missed three in a row. In other words, you can’t just pick it out of thin air and say the guy is choking. I would never just say it without showing you why it’s choking. It would be unfair to say a guy is choking. A guy who’s never hit a hook and he starts duck hooking it on the last five holes, he might be choking. If you’re hitting shots you’ve never seen before or it’s not you, you’re not handling the pressure. You’re folding.

I don’t know if anybody will go there again. Maybe they don’t need to. But I think it’s part of the greatness of golf how well can you handle pressure.

GW: When is the last time you spoke to Paul Azinger?

JM: I would say it was my last event in Phoenix a couple years ago. I haven’t watched that much golf, but he would be the closest guy that might talk about (choking) a little bit.

GW: If you were in charge of hiring, is there a current golfer or somebody from your era who you think would be a really good analyst?

Jordan Spieth greets NBC commentator Johnny Miller after winning the final round of the 2015 Tour Championship (John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports).

JM: Jordan Spieth. He does a running commentary while he’s playing. He’d probably be a good analyst.

It’s the guys that notice everything. Like I’d come in here and in five minutes I’d tell you all the little pieces of stuff that’s on the floor that I want to pick up. I’m really a nitpicker and very observant. I liked our house always to be neat. Tiger is the same way I’ve heard. Clothes have got to be ironed perfectly. Those kind of guys, they notice things. Like I can sort of see if the face is square or open at impact, which people – Jack says there’s no way you can see that. I said, well, I’m telling you, I can see impact, OK.

I’d predict things before guys would hit, which had never been done before. I’d say, he’s aiming a little bit right, watch this. So those are things that I was able to see and also put myself out there by saying, he’s got the ball too far forward in his stance right now, he might pull it. I didn’t mind being wrong. No one is right all the time. Those are the things I brought to the table that hadn’t really been done before.

Paul is good. That’s why Tommy Roy picked Paul, because he thought he could be – he was critical of other players, critical of me. He also was critical of the PGA Tour. PGA Tour wasn’t a big fan of Paul Azinger. He’s matured a lot. But those are the kind of guys that usually are good announcers, the ones that aren’t afraid of saying what they think.

GW: Has NBC asked you to return in any capacity?

Johnny Miller after winning the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. Photo by Gary Newkirk/Allsport

JM: I just was always in love with Don Meredith just walking away from Monday Night Football. It was like, he literally said, I’m done. You never heard from him again. He went to New Mexico or something and he just cut it off. I thought, man, that’s pretty amazing, had a great career in football and announcing was really good. He’s the one that goes, turn out the lights, the party’s over. Then he just disappeared, right?

GW: Do you miss it at all?

JM: Yeah, I miss it, especially when I do watch golf. I usually watch – I shouldn’t say usually. Occasionally I’ll watch Sunday golf at the end or Saturday.

I’ll listen just to see what’s going on or I’ll look on my phone to see what’s going on. It’s a lot of work being an analyst, lead analyst. I mean, you’ve got to know what’s happened in the last month, the last year, what they’re doing, what they’re working on. You’ve got to really be on top of it.

I could probably go in there and still see that the guy is playing the ball too far forward in his stance or I could see that he’s aiming wrong or his tempo has changed or he’s arguing with his caddie, that kind of stuff. But as far as knowing all the people he’s been going to for lessons and all that stuff, I don’t keep up on all that stuff. I could still do it, but…

GW: What about a Peter Alliss-type role where you just were at the majors or Ryder Cup?

JM: Yeah, I could do that. I haven’t put it out there that, yeah, I’d like to do the U.S. Open. I would like to do the U.S. Open like at Pebble. I could do that in my sleep. I know that course better than the players. But I haven’t really pursued it at all, if that’s what you mean.

GW: I'm going to pencil you in for the '23 U.S. Open. (He smiles) Broadcast golf has expanded close to wall-to-wall coverage. We're almost at the point where every shot is available to be seen. Is that overkill?

Dave Marr, Lee Trevino, Tom Kite, Bill Rogers, Larry Nelson, Ben Crenshaw, Bruce Lietzke, Jerry Pate, Hale Irwin, Johnny Miller, Tom Watson, Raymond Floyd and Jack Nicklaus pose with the Ryder Cup trophy in 1981. Photo by Bob Martin/Getty Images

JM: Well, I don’t know if it’s overkill, but it’s overkill for me because one of my famous sayings to my kids is, “Well, that’s enough of that.” That’s going to be on my tombstone.

I’d rather be going nowhere fast than somewhere slow. I like to be going fast, so for me to be on the air for the Ryder Cup for 11-12 hours straight was like – that was so not me, I can’t tell you. That’s where golf is going. It’s getting where the hours that they’re demanding to cover and all the coverage, I got out at the right time because that’s just – if they said, come on in and do the last four hours, that would be fine, but I don’t have the patience to – golf has gotten almost crazy compared to what I knew.

When I first started announcing, two-hour coverage was normal. At the Masters, they just used to do the back nine on Sunday, right? Or did they do it on Saturday, too? I guess they did. Yeah, it’s changed so much. But you know, I think it’s good. It’s just not good for me. I probably wouldn’t have lasted 29 years if I had to do that kind of schedule and not only just Saturday and Sunday, but now sometimes you’ve got Thursday and Friday of the events.

GW: Why do you think Europe dominates the Ryder Cup when the U.S. always looks better on paper?

JM: I don’t know, maybe there’s a feeling that they’re underdogs and they’ve got something to prove and it makes you try harder and you’ve got nothing to lose and everything to gain by winning.

They make the putts. The Ryder Cup almost every time, whoever leads after the first day wins it. They come out of the blocks making putts straight out of the get-go, and the U.S. is behind.

How intense were you as a Ryder Cup player?

JM: The Ryder Cup back then was like a party. I mean, it didn’t matter if you won your match. The U.S. was going to win anyway. When the Fab Five from Europe showed up – Langer, Seve, Woosnam, Faldo and Lyle – it was a new ballgame, new sheriffs were in town. Those guys came up the hard way. It was all about golf. They’re tougher players. Those are the kind of guys that are good in match play, where I think the U.S. guys might have been a little bit softer, I don’t know. I don’t really know why. But I’d say the rarest pro golfer there is is a guy that’s a great Ryder Cupper. That’s the rarest – rarer than a major championship winner.

Coming Sunday: Part II of “Heeeere’s Johnny!”

GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Community Policy