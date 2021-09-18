Walmart's Cute and Cozy Fall Athleisure Line Just Dropped — and Leggings Start at Just $13
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Fall's finicky weather can make it confusing when deciding on what to wear: Some days call for tank tops, while others require popping on a fleece topper before heading out the door to your morning workout. But don't stress — thanks to Walmart's fall athleisure drop, you can easily update and upgrade your wardrobe with versatile pieces that'll carry you into winter, all on a budget, too.www.shape.com
Comments / 0