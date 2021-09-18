CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

AARP state scam alerts: ‘Smishing’

By AARP Maine
wiscassetnewspaper.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs more of us catch on to scam calls to our smartphones and block them or don’t answer them, scammers have taken to texting. “Smishing” is the term of art: SMS + phishing. Just as scammers phish by casting a wide net with email, so they do with smishing. The...

www.wiscassetnewspaper.com

Related
WBAY Green Bay

Consumer Alert: BBB warns of cash app scams, fake loan offers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) in Wisconsin says citizens lost $93,000 to scams this summer. People say they got an e-mail that appears to be a legitimate loan company, with a logo and contact information. One victim told the Wisconsin BBB that “the money will...
GREEN BAY, WI
allongeorgia.com

CONSUMER ALERT: New Twist on Grandparent Scam

Attorney General Chris Carr is warning Georgians about the latest version of the grandparent scam. The scam still starts with a phone call from someone pretending to be your grandchild, one of his/her friends, a lawyer or a law enforcement officer. The caller then describes an urgent scenario requiring that thousands of dollars be sent immediately, e.g. your grandchild will go to jail if you don’t send bail money or he or she became ill while traveling in a foreign country and needs money to come home. If impersonating the grandchild, the scammer may speak softly or cry so that the victim is less likely to question why the grandchild’s voice sounds different. The “grandchild” may beg you not to tell their parents what’s going on. They may even tell you to lie to the bank if questioned about the reason for the withdrawal. In a new twist, rather than asking the victim to wire money, pay with gift cards or even mail cash, (all red flags of a scam), the scammers say they will send someone to the person’s house to pick up the money. Once the victim pays the money to the courier (often an unwitting Uber or Lyft driver), there’s virtually no way to get it back. What’s more, the scammers may call back, claiming they need more money.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phish
themountvernongrapevine.com

BBB Scam Alert: Don’t be Fooled Into Thinking That’s Your Friend on Facebook

Plenty of people who are connected to the internet are catching up with friends on social media or randomly surfing the web. Unfortunately, so are scammers. They are taking advantage of social networking sites, earning victims’ trust by pretending to be someone they already know and sending out a message or two with COVID-19 news, a fundraising request or perhaps a great deal on a product.
INTERNET
thesuntimesnews.com

Washtenaw County Scam Alerts

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents that our office will never contact you demanding payment for an outstanding warrant. If you receive one of these calls it is a scam and you should hang up immediately. Over the last several weeks we have received numerous calls for service...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
drydenwire.com

Scam Alert: 'Grandma, Help!' Emergency Scams Take Advantage Of Loved Ones

The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau is asking residents to be on the lookout for “grandparent scams.”. The Emergency scams, sometimes called "grandparent scams," prey on the willingness of an unsuspecting, worried individual to help friends and family in need, according to the BBB. Often, they will impersonate their targets’ loved ones, make up an urgent situation, and plead for help and then, of course, for money. Because of social media sites, scammers can look up information and offer plausible stories and may even incorporate nicknames and real travel plans into the con to convince their targets.
PUBLIC SAFETY
News On 6

AARP Warns Of Scam Callers Claiming to Be From Medicare

The AARP is warning people about a phone scam targeting senior citizens. Scam victims are receiving a robocall offering a free health test from Medicare. According to AARP, the scam calls have hit more than 60-million Americans. "That's a scam because that's not how it works. Your doctor has to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KSLTV

AARP Report: 40% of Latinos Targeted By Scam Calls or Online Scams

Scam calls are not common, but a recent report by the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) shows that they are especially targeted at Latinos and other minorities. “Anytime someone calls from out of the blue and says Medicare can cover x, hang up the phone,” Kathy Stokes, of the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), told WFMY-TV.
PUBLIC SAFETY
aroundptown.com

Medical Phone Scam Alert

Submitted by Rebecca Green, CGH Medical Center Marketing & Media Coordinator. CGH is alerting the public to a phone scam that was recently reported. A patient was recently contacted by a female caller claiming to be the nurse of a local physician. After asking several suspicious personal and medical questions, the individual realized that the female was not a nurse. Unfortunately, personal and Medicare information had already been given to the caller.
PUBLIC SAFETY
foxnebraska.com

Scam Alert: GIPD says callers claim to be with Apple

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Grand Island Police Department (GIPD) said they are receiving complaints about scammers using Apple as a way to get your personal information and possible access to your bank account. GIPD said scammers claim to be with Apple and advise you there has been suspicious activity...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NEWS10 ABC

Alert: Fake postal phone scams target Troy residents

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Postal Inspectors have been notified of a scam involving robocalls and/or texts claiming to be postal Inspectors soliciting residents of Troy. Residents in the Troy Area have recently received robocalls from a possible spoofed or fraudulent number, and/or text messages instructing callers to send money, gift cards, or provide other personally identifiable information.
TROY, NY
Tulsa World

OKDHS Media Alert: Text messaging scam targeting Oklahomans

Oklahoma Human Services (OKDHS) has been notified of a text messaging scam targeting Oklahomans that specifically mentions benefits received through OKDHS, including the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly known as food stamps) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), as well as Social Security Income (SSI). The agency was notified of a similar scam in July.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WTHI

SCAM ALERT: Avoid social media ad con

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – News 10’s Heather Good spoke with Tim Maniscalo of the Better Business Bureau to discuss a scam involving social media ads. Oregon Will Pay $271/month off Your Mortgage if You Have No Missed Payments. Doctors Stunned: This Removes Wrinkles Like Crazy (Try Tonight) Oregon Launches...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
texomashomepage.com

What the Tech: Smishing scams

Scammers will try anything to get your money, and one of their tactics now is not email or robocalls; it’s through text messages. Several consumer protection groups have issued warnings about “Smishing” scams that have taken over $54 million from victims just this year. Jamey Tucker explains how the scam...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

Study Takes A Look At The Mentality Of Scam Victims

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Scam victims come from all walks of life, education levels and backgrounds. So why do some people fall for a scam while others do not? “We have a miscalculation on your tax file, you owe us some money,” said Jackie, explaining what a caller claiming to be an IRS agent told her. It was actually a con artist who demanded $5,000. “If you don’t pay this, we’re going to file a lawsuit against you for $75,000,” Jackie recalled the scammer saying. Jackie ended up paying the money. A new study from the Better Business Bureau and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, or...
MIAMI, FL
allongeorgia.com

SCAM ALERT: Carr Warns Georgians to Look Out for Imposter Scams

Attorney General Chris Carr is cautioning Georgians about several imposter scams that are making the rounds. “Scammers may try to gain your confidence by posing as a legitimate company or government agency,” warns Attorney General Carr. “Consumers should be very wary of unsolicited text messages, emails and phone calls and avoid providing sensitive information, clicking on links, or downloading file attachments unless they know for a fact that the sender or caller is who they claim to be.”
GEORGIA STATE

